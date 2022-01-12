AMLO government rules out purchase of Banamex; ‘Your sale is not a bad sign’ – El Financiero

The Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López assured that The Government of Mexico does not intend to buy the brand, license or any business of Banamex, after Citi announced its intention to sell its retail banking operations in the country.

During the morning conference on Wednesday, the official pointed out that at this time the budgetary efforts are focused on large public infrastructure works, so there is no plan to acquire any banking institution.

“The budgetary efforts are focused on public investment. In the construction and development of large national projects such as the Dos Bocas refinery, the Mayan Train, the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Train and the Felipe Ángeles Airport ”, he stated.

Asked whether the sale of Banamex was a bad sign about the economic situation of the country, the head of the Ministry of the Interior assured that Mexico is in full recovery and that this sale is summarized in the exercise of the right that a group of investors has to rethink your investment activities.

“Not a bad sign. It is the exercise of the right of a financial group to transfer its investments or withdraw part or all of its capital, “he said and recalled that Banamex represents for its international group profits of just over 1.5 billion dollars a year from its operation in the country

He also assured that The Mexican authorities trust that the taxes generated by the sale of these assets will be paid in a timely manner. and said he did not know if any part of the operation will not generate tribute to the State.

“We are respectful of the decision. Let’s hope that this sale intention can be carried out successfully ”, he said.

Regarding the rumors that the businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego may have the intention of buying the assets of Citibanamex for an amount of 44 billion pesos, the secretary mentioned that the Government has no official information in this regard. However, he affirmed that there will surely be several groups interested in acquiring the brand since currently the banking institution is the third most important in the country.

“Surely there will be several business groups interested in submitting a purchase offer,” he said.