America, the only one of the greats that did not debut players on the first date of Clausura 2022

Meet the young people who had the opportunity to debut in the first division during matchday 1 of this tournament.

The opening day of the Closing 2022, of which he still has two pending matches, has made the debut in the First Division of six youth, of which Jorge Ruvalcaba of Pumas, which was presented with a goal. Blue Cross Y Chivas they also gave opportunities to elements of their basic forces, as well as Necaxa Y Tijuana

Pumas

Jorge Ruvalcaba

Of the six debutants who have left the first date of the Closing 2022, the youth squad of Pumas he is the only one that has appeared in the maximum circuit with an annotation. Ruvalcaba entered at minute 68 for Sebastian Saucedo and just 47 seconds later he was released as a scorer, as he was in charge of making the 4-0 over Toluca on the field of the Olympic University Stadium.

Jorge Ruvalcaba debuted with a goal on the first day of Clausura 2022. Imago7

Jorge Ruvalcaba, born in California, United States, arrived at the UNAM team for the Apertura 2021. However, the 20-year-old attacker had only participated in the U-20 of the felines.

Blue Cross

Emmanuel Gutiérrez and Mauro Zaleta

Blue Cross got off to a triumphant start in the Closing 2022 in view of Tijuana and rounded it off with the debuts of Emmanuel Gutierrez and of Mauro Zaleta. Gutiérrez entered at 76 ‘for Bryan Angulo and was the center forward of the Machine for 15 minutes; while Zaleta entered at 90 ‘instead of Rafael Baca.

Both Gutiérrez and Zaleta are 19 years old and both are relatively new to the basic forces of the Machine, since they arrived six months ago for the Apertura 2021, a contest in which they only participated with the U-20.

Chivas

Sebastian Perez Bouquet

The Chivas They also began with a triumph their participation in the Closing 2022, after beating Mazatlan in the Akron Stadium, a building that witnessed the first steps in the maximum circuit of Sebastian Perez Bouquet, who entered 85 ‘for Eduardo Torres. Although he was on the pitch for a short time, he stayed close to scoring, as Nicolás Vikonis’s foot prevented him.

Sebastián Pérez Bouquet made his debut in Chivas’ victory against Mazatlán on matchday 1. Imago7

Pérez Bouquet has had his entire training process in the Guadalajara. The footballer belongs to the basic forces of Chivas since 2016, when he was registered for the U-13 category.

And America?

Santiago Solari included in the call for the match against Puebla to Jorge Gomez, Mauricio Galvan Y Esteban Lozano, homegrown players that have not made their debut yet. However, the Argentine decided to keep them on the substitute bench during the 1-1 against the capotero team.

The other debuts of matchday 1

Necaxa

Miguel Pedroza placeholder image

The Rayos youth squad, who is 18 years old, entered the field for Angelo Araos to play the last eleven minutes of the game, in which Necaxa fell 2-1 to Juárez.

Tijuana

Cesar Castillo

The 21-year-old footballer made his debut on the top circuit in the defeat of Tijuana 2-0 before Blue Cross at the Azteca Stadium. Castillo entered the field at minute 86, at which point he replaced Marcel Ruiz.