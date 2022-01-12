America Sub-18 and Atlas Sub-16 win matches due to improper alignment

Puebla and Mazatlán lined up players who did not comply with the punishment matches and will be awarded an economic fine

America U18 won his match against Puebla U18, because the La Franja team used an improper alignment. For its part, Atlas U16 also surpassed the Mazatlan U16 in the same way, since the Sinaloa team incurred the same fault.

Puebla U18 and America U18 they tied at one point, but the Puebla team lost the match by aligning Emilio Tame Carriles, who had a match pending “suspension,” reported the Disciplinary Commission.

In the case of Mazatlan U16, the Sinaloa team lined up “Ángel Alberto Leyva Serrano in the match against Atlas”, Which also led to a suspension match. The rojinegros had lost 2-1 on the court, but they win the game at the table.

“Therefore, this authority resolves to sanction the aforementioned players with two suspension matches, in addition to the match pending compliance, as well as an economic fine,” the Disciplinary Commission reported. “Clubs that incur in improper alignment will lose the match, awarding the opposing club the three points in dispute,” the statement added.

In the past, Atlas had already won a game by improper alignment, precisely against him America, in Liga MX. Because the Eagles let Federico Viñas go to the bench, who had not been considered in the call presented by the team. Now, the rojinegros are awarded three points again, for the same foul, but in the U-16 category.

For his part, America He had tied at one point and in the end he adds the three points, due to the foul incurred by the Puebla.