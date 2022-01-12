America insists on the signing of Jorge Meré, with Jesús Murillo as an alternative in defense

MADRID – América continues in negotiations with Colonia to sign Jorge Meré but Santiago Solari’s team also has the Colombian Jesús Murillo, from LAFC, in the bedroom, in case the agreement for the Spanish does not bear fruit, according to sources confirmed to ESPN .

Meré, 24 years old, would welcome the adventure in the Mexican giant and America would offer him a long-term contract.

Getty Images

However, the signing of the center-back is not yet closed and sources close to ESPN indicate that his separation from Colonia, with whom he has a contract until June 2023, is not being “easy.”

The Spanish center-back is a personal request from DT Santiago Solari and, if successful, he would coincide with Álvaro Fidalgo, also from Asturias, with whom he has a good relationship.

Sources consulted by ESPN reveal that Meré’s movement responds to the club’s commitment to rejuvenate the squad with a new batch of young European players who “welcome” their future in the Mexican market, changing the dynamics of the past in the that European players were waiting to be more veterans to make the jump to Mexico.

Meré made his debut in professional football at the age of 17 at Sporting Gijon, with which he achieved promotion to the First Division, becoming one of the most promising youngsters in Spanish football. He was the European Under-19 and Under-21 Champion, as well as being shortlisted by the Spanish national team. On an individual level, the current Cologne player spent two consecutive years in the Golden Soccer Draft Ideal XI in 2016 and 2017.

América is now trying to convince Colonia to close the signing but, according to ESPN, they have Murillo as an alternative to reinforce Solari’s defense.

Murillo, 27, came to LAFC in 2020 from Independiente de Medellín.