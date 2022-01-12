Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 9 of the most viewed movies of today Tuesday, January 11

Why waste your time browsing for hours on Amazon Prime when the streaming service has already done the work for you?

We discussed your list with the best movies in the United States, which ranks titles based on who is watching what at the moment.

one. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the best-seller “The Bar of Great Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” depicts an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) pursuing his romantic and career dreams. From a stool in his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up with a quirky group of local characters.

two. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

Four. Time is up

An accident forces Vivien and Royan to readjust their lives little by little and begin to live in a present that may be more stimulating than anything predefined.

5. Daughter of the wolf

A woman returns home after traveling through the Middle East to discover that her father has passed away. In addition to the tragedy that this entails, she begins to have problems with her 13-year-old son, who constantly challenges her authority. When it is revealed that his father has left behind a large inheritance, his son is kidnapped by a local group of gangsters whose leader is a man named “Father.”

6. Tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

7. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

8. Joe bell

The true story of a small-town working-class father who embarks on a solo walk across America to make a crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

9. The water carrier

A 31-year-old boy, Bobby Boucher, is continually tormented by the players of the varsity team for which he works as a water carrier, due to his strange nature (caused by his mother’s overprotection) and to the indifference of the coach. When a new coach arrives at the team, he convinces him to play as a defense and unleash all the contained rage that he carries inside.

10. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1

Story of Pushpa Raj, a truck driver in the forests of Seshachalam in South India, set in the context of smuggling red sandalwood.

