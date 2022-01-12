All Disney stars turning 30 in 2022

Many of the Disney stars of your childhood and adolescence are turning 30 this year. Yes, you read it right. 30. THIRTY. Can you explain to me why time passes like this? Well when you know who they are, you will hallucinate more.

It seems like yesterday (what a cliché starter, eh, but you’ll see why) when we saw on TV, in our favorite magazines and in those first blogs of a primitive Internet everything that happened in the ‘Disney Channel’ universe. The series that occupied our afternoons with those canned laughs, like ‘Hannah Montana’, ‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’ or ‘Hotel, Sweet Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody’, were only the prelude to what later we carry in our ‘mp3’ helmets: ‘Can’t Be Tamed’, by Miley Cyrus or ‘Come & Get It’, by Selena Gomez (having gone through the entire repertoire of ‘ Camp Rock ‘by the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, of course).

Well, all the ‘protas’ of the titles you have read here are in their thirties this year. Aha, they were all born in 1992, a generation that this year says goodbye to their ‘twenties’. How do you stay? And they are not all, there is still more. Keep reading and freak out.

THE ‘DISNEY BOYS’ WHO WILL TURN 30 IN 2022

Emily osment (who was Lilly in ‘Hannah Montana’) turns 30 on March 10.

(who was Lilly in ‘Hannah Montana’) turns 30 on March 10. Gregg sulkin (‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’), May 29.

(‘The Wizards of Waverly Place’), May 29. Selena Gomez, July 22.

July 22. Cole and Dylan Sprouse (yes, Ben from ‘Friends’ and the protas from ‘Hotel, Sweet Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody’), the August 4th.

(yes, Ben from ‘Friends’ and the protas from ‘Hotel, Sweet Hotel: The Adventures of Zack and Cody’), the Demi lovato , the 20th of August . Aha, it’s from this fifth and we also hallucinate.



, the . Aha, it’s from this fifth and we also hallucinate. Nick Jonas , the 16 of September . The little one of the Jonas Brothers, the one who was always the ‘baby’ of the group, is no longer such a baby. Not much less, go.

, the . The little one of the Jonas Brothers, the one who was always the ‘baby’ of the group, is no longer such a baby. Not much less, go. Miley Cyrus , on November 23 (brief pause to remember the song ‘7 things’ that Miley dedicated to Nick when they were 15. Ok).



, on November 23 (brief pause to remember the song ‘7 things’ that Miley dedicated to Nick when they were 15. Ok). Bridgit Mendler (Teddy Duncan in ‘Good Luck Charlie!’), The Dec. 18.

We are not well.



