Alicia Cervantes, recognized as the world’s top scorer by the IFFHS

Alicia Cervantes continues to make history not only with Chivas from Guadalajara, since it has also been recognized as the best scorer in the world during 2021, for which it shares the first place with Lucie Martinkova from Czech Republic, as released by the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS).

Licha has stood out on and off the field as an exemplary footballer who has been fulfilling his own dreams with him Sacred Flock, For this reason, his 38 annotations from the previous year did not go unnoticed by the highest body that governs world football and thereby placing herself at the top of the best scorers.

It should be remembered that Cervantes debuted in this 2022 Clausura Tournament with a double against Pachuca in the victory of Chivas Femenil 4-1 the night of Monday, January 10, with which the start of this new year for the Mexican artillery could not be better, leaving a sample of what he paints to continue making history within women’s soccer.

In addition to this recognition of the IFFHS, “Licha” has 52 goals with the Sacred Herd jersey in just over a year and means that he has in the institution, so he also continues to make his legacy greater in the Guadalajara club that has it as its maximum emblem when wearing the captain’s badge and never be involved in negative situations off the court. Chivas Femenil has only been champion once in the MX Femenil league in 2017, so the search for another title continues now with Cervantes within the team that is led by Juan Pablo Alfaro.

More Mexican women appear on the IFFHS list

In addition to “Licha” Cervantes, other national players are also on the list like Alison González of America with 37 goals in second place and Stephany Mayor de Las Tigres de la UANL with 33 goals. Below is Renae Cuélelas de Tijuana in feed 10 with 26 annotations and Katty Martínez from América in 26th place with 19 goals.