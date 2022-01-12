Alejandro Zendejas is already from America! It cost 3 million dollars

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 12.01.2022 15:40:28





Reinforcement in Coapa! After criticism from fans towards the board for a “discreet” transfer market, this Wednesday we can confirm that the Mexican-American forward, Alejandro Zendejas, is already a player of America, after the Eagles reached an agreement with Necaxa and it will be presented in the following hours.

The agreement closed between America and Necaxa it was for almost three million dollars, a figure that the azulcremas wanted to pay with a player, but the Rayos declined that option and made a monetary payment a condition to let one of their best players go.

After it became known on Tuesday that the negotiations were well advanced, Zendejas arrives with the poster of having been the best Mexican scorer of the last tournament by scoring six annotations and being only behind Germán Berterame and Nico López, who were the scoring champions.

The gringo, as the forward is known since his time with Chivas, has also been called to the Mexican National Team with Gerardo Martino, having activity only in the friendly game against Ecuador in the United States.

Yes OK Alex already had minutes of activity in the present Closing 2022 with Necaxa, the transfer rules changed last summer and footballers can change clubs without any problem despite having started the tournament with another entity.

America transfers in 2022

With the arrival of Alejandro Zendejas they are three the signings of America for the Clausura 2022, remembering that they paid a millionaire for Diego Valdes, Chilean midfielder from Santos Laguna, and also hired Jonathan dos Santos, a player for the Mexican National Team who arrived free after ending his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS.

Both were absent in the controversial debut of the Eagles in the visit to Puebla, where they ended up tied, but with the expulsion of Santiago Solari for taking the field to claim the referee, in addition to the red one to Roger Martínez.

