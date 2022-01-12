Alan Pulido with one foot out of Qatar 2022; your injury will keep you away for at least nine months

Alan Pulido has played 17 games for the Mexican national team and has scored 5 goals. (Photo: Brett Davis / Reuters).

At 30 years old, Alan Pulido dreamed of the possibility of play their second World Cup with the Mexican National TeamHowever, his left knee injury robbed him of most of the chances of complying with it. Right in the world year, at the gates of Qatar 2022, the Mexican gunner informed that he will be operated on his joint and that the recovery process will take 6 to 9 months, something that leaves him practically out of the World Cup.

His current team, the Sporting kansas city, reported that the Mexican will be operated on next Monday, January 17, so will miss the entire 2022 MLS season. It should be remembered that this injury has been carried since last year, in October. Due to this knee problem, he was not called up to the last six games of the club, much less to the Mexican National Team. It has already been operated once, but the result was not what was expected.

The former Chivas striker dreamed of being able to play his second World Cup with the tricolor team. Due to Raúl Jiménez’s injury, coach Gerardo Martino tried different options at the striker position. One of his options was Alan Pulido, who came to play minutes with the team alongside Henry Martín and Rogelio Funes Mori.

Alan Pulido came to be considered by Gerardo Martino for the Mexican National Team. (Photo: EFE / Armando Arorizo)



The last time Alan Pulido played a World Cup with the Mexican National Team was in Brazil 2014. In that contest, he was the third forward of the team, behind de Oribe Peralta and Javier Chicharito Hernandez. Of the four games that Mexico played, Pulido was not considered in any of them and could not play any minute under the tutelage of Miguel Herrera.

“While I am devastated by this news, I wanted to say thank you for your unconditional support since I came to the club in 2020 … It is heartbreaking to miss the new season and the World Cup. I’ve had injuries previously, but never a serious injury like this. But I am determined to return more and I will fight for this team with everything in 2023, “said Pulido on his Twitter account.

His level in MLS was optimal to be considered by the Tata Martino, at least in condition of third forward. In the two seasons he has played with Kansas City, the Mexican gunner He has scored 15 goals and distributed eight assists, this in 35 games played.

Alan Pulido has scored 15 goals in two seasons with Kansas City. (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Reuters)

His best performances with the Mexican National Team have been in the lower categories. In 2012, he was part of the U-22 team that won the Concacaf pre-Olympic against the United States. Later, in that same year with the sub-23 he was part of the team that won in the Toulon Hopes Tournament.

The octagonal process has been complicated for the Mexican team in recent games. In their most recent encounter, he fell to Canada as visitors by 2-1. Prior to that, they also lost in the same condition to U.S for 2-0. With these results, Mexico finished in third place in the tie for 2022, below both teams mentioned above.

The next commitments of the National Team will be in Aztec territory, so they hope to obtain positive results. They will receive Costa Rica January 30 already Panama February 2. Prior to that, they will visit Jamaica January 27. Alan Pulido’s injury makes it impossible for him to even be considered for such matches. The Qatar World Cup will start on November 21, so the chances of reaching the Mexican forward are slim.

