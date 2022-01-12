Aeroméxico restructuring plan advances; has creditors’ support

Aeroméxico reported that its restructuring plan received strong support from its creditors, since it86% votes on account of credits gave their approval.

According to the airline, votes were cast on account of credits for a total of approximately 2,680 million dollars, of which approximately 86%, equivalent to approximately 2.3 billion dollars, were issued in favor of the plan.

Therefore, this Tuesday a formal certification of the vote was presented to the Court, through the approved application and claims agent, which establishes that the company and each of said subsidiaries, except for Aerovías Empresa de Cargo, obtained the votes. favorable required.

In that sense, he specified that the debtors consider that certain votes were improperly cast in Cargo, a subsidiary with less than a total of 2 million dollars in credits, so the result of said vote will be finally determined in a future hearing.

Likewise, he indicated that a Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company will be held on January 14, 2022 to deliberate and adopt corporate resolutions required to give effect to the plan, which will be subject to the completion of the Effective Date.

While the hearing before the Court to consider confirmation of the plan is scheduled to start on January 27, 2022.

