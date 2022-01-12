Aeroméxico concludes restructuring plan with 86% of the vote

January 12, 2022 | 7:46 am

Aeromexico announced that its restructuring plan obtained approximately 86% of the votes of its creditors, thus taking a step closer to the exit of chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Law in the United States.

According to the airline, votes were cast on credit accounts for a total of approximately 2.68 billion dollars, of which the votes of its creditors are equivalent to approximately 2.3 billion dollars.

Given this, on Tuesday was presented to the Court a certification formal voting, through the approved application and claims agent, which establishes that the company and each of said subsidiaries, except for Aerovías Empresa de Cargo, obtained the required favorable votes.

In that sense, Aeromexico He specified that the debtors consider that certain votes were improperly cast in Cargo, a subsidiary with less than a total of 2 million dollars in credits, so the result of said vote will be finally determined in a future hearing.

It may interest you: Aeroméxico shares recover after cancellation of flights due to COVID-19 infections

Aeroméxico indicated that a Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company will be held on January 14, 2022 to deliberate and adopt corporate resolutions required to give effect to the restructuring plan, which will be subject to the completion of the Effective Date.

While the hearing before the Court to consider the confirmation of the plan is scheduled to begin on January 27, 2022, the airline reported.