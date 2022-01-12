Adele imposes style with her animal print during a dinner

Adele went out to dinner with her boyfriend Rick Paul, but beyond seeing her in love, we love the look she chose for her date.











© Provided by Grosby Group

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





Adele is one of the most complete artists of the moment; Not only has it broken different Guinness records and currently holds that of “the most played track on Spotify in 24 hours” above BTS, but it has also won 15 Grammy Awards and thanks to it Spotify considered eliminating random playback from the platform with the purpose that discs can be listened to in the order that their creators produce them.











© Provided by Grosby Group

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





His album “30” is already one of the best sellers so far this year and the video for “Easy on Me” already has more than 220 million views; However, she seems unconcerned by all these figures, partly because she is confident in the excellence of her work and because she is also busy living her own life in the real world. The songwriter was just spotted alongside her boyfriend, NBA agent Rich Paul.











© Provided by Grosby Group

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





Together they visited the famous trendy restaurant Giorgio Baldi which Rihanna frequently visits and although each of her public appearances always causes a stir, this time it was the star’s look that became the sensation of the night. Adele wore a velvet-textured leopard print coat worth $ 2,040 and a Balenciaga bag for $ 2,035.

Adele spoke about her relationship with Rich Paul and her relationship with her ex-husband











© Provided by Grosby Group

Backgrid / The Grosby Group





With voluminous hair styled and neutral makeup that accentuated her gaze with iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath’s eyeliner, Adele walked a few steps ahead of Rich as they left the restaurant to head home. The star is often seen in Santa Monica, California, but seems to be wanting to feel closer to home, having bought another property in Beverly Hills a few weeks ago that used to belong to Sylvester Stallone.











© Provided by Grosby Group

Backgrid / The Grosby Group



