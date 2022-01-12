A quiet place 3 has a new director

The new director has just been confirmed to be in charge of A Quiet Place 3, the third part of Emily Blunt’s horror saga

A quiet place 3 I was going to have the address of Jeff Nichols, but ultimately he will not be the filmmaker responsible for the third part of the horror franchise. However, as reported by Deadline on its website Paramount Pictures He has already confirmed to the new director that he will be in charge of closing the trilogy of the saga starring Emily blunt.

Michael Sarnoski, movie director, film director Pig from Nicholas Cage, is in talks to take over the third installment. The movie doesn’t have many revelations yet. We don’t have much information about it. However, it is expected to serve as a kind of spin-off, not a direct continuation of the second film.

Emily Blunt might not return by the end of the trilogy

In fact, Emily Blunt is not expected to reprise her role in A quiet place 3. Rumors have ensured that the story will focus on an entirely new group of characters. The truth is that the world he created John krasinski from the characters and the plot created by Bryan woods Y Scott beck it is vast and immense. However, not much has been explored. In just two films we have a small and reduced vision of everything that surrounds the fictional universe. It would be interesting to explore it.

Apparently, it was precisely John Krasinski who decided to add the name of Michael Sarnoski to the list of possible directors. The filmmaker was truly «impressed” when he saw Pig, the Nicolas Cage film that chronicled the life of a former chef who set out to find his precious truffle pig. We’ll see if it’s up to the task, but the truth is that the second installment of the horror saga had a slight drop in quality compared to the first. And without the main family it doesn’t look so good …