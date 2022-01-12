‘A Quiet Place 2’: Emily Blunt Pushing Boundaries in First Sneak Peek – Movie News

The sequel, also directed by John Krasinski, hits theaters on April 20, 2020.

In the video, what you can see on these lines, Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) go into the woods on the path marked by the father of the family (Krasinski). However, the protagonist decides, this time, push the limits and enter the unknown.

As Krasinski has advanced, who repeats as a director in this sequel but not as an actor after the death of his character, Evelyn is determined to grow up and let her children know the world. Therefore, once they have discovered how to kill monsters that attack according to sound, they launch into the unknown.

Two of the new signings for the sequel do not appear in the preview: Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. The first will get into the skin of a man who crosses the path of the family Abbott and whose intentions are unclear. Details of the second have not yet emerged.