A player dies in a traffic accident

Turkish footballer Ahmet Çalik, Konyaspor defender, died in a traffic accident, as reported by the Konyaspor club the tragic news.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our footballer Ahmet Çalik, who won the love of our fans and our city from the first day he arrived, “reported Konyaspor, through a message on their social networks.

The accident was on the road south of Ankara, and the player’s car, who was traveling alone, left the road, hit the guardrail and ended up overturned at the foot of a slope some distance from the road, unknown to each other. even the causes of the accident that left the Konyaspor defender dead.

The witnesses to the incident were the ones who notified the emergency bodies, who only attended the scene of the events to verify the death of Ahmet Çalik, the police will be in charge of investigating the causes that triggered the fatal accident that left the footballer lifeless.

Ahmet Çalik’s career in professional football

Ahmet Çalik, who started his career at Gençlerbirlik in Ankara, was in that team between 2017 and 2020, he signed at the Galatasaray, one of the three largest teams and Turkey’s tradition, then donned the Konyaspor jersey.

Çalik, completed all the processes in the lower categories of his country, debuted with the senior team on November 6, 2015 with a view to the summer tournaments of the following years and was called up for the Euro 2016.

Between 2015 and 2017 he was called up eight times to the Turkish team, he was international with his country at Euro 2016, he played eight games, the last of them in 2017 against his counterpart from Moldova.

