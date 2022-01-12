A new strategy for the diagnosis of leukodystrophies

11.01.2022 13:28 h.

An investigation led by a doctor from the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (Idibell) has found a new genomic medicine strategy that improves the diagnosis of leukodystrophies, a heterogeneous group of rare diseases of genetic origin that affect myelin, the white matter of the brain.

As explained by the center through a statement, with this new method they have been discovered nine new causative genes of these diseases, the number of percentage of diagnosed cases and the clinical pictures described.

A 72% diagnostic rate

The study, the results of which have been published in the scientific journal Naturology, has been led by Aurora pujol, geneticist and professor at the Idibell and the Center for Biomedical Research in Network for Rare Diseases (CIBERER). In addition, it has had the participation of pediatric and adult neurology departments from various tertiary hospitals across the country.

The authors of this work have carried out a analysis of 126 patients with leukodystrophies of different ages that had not been diagnosed with current clinical and molecular studies. Thus, they have achieved a 72% diagnostic rate and have identified new phenotypes, as well as various mutant genes that contribute to the clinical picture in five families.

Improved clinical management

“With our analysis, we have managed to reach the diagnosis in six months on average, a great advance compared to the previous diagnostic odyssey of these cases, which lasted a ten-year average”, Has underlined the doctor Pujol. Likewise, it remarks that, beyond allowing the genetic counseling of these families, the molecular diagnosis has improved the clinical management of 32% from the patients. In some cases, they have even started taste therapeutic options.

On the other hand, they have expanded the scientific knowledge on basic brain functions by “being able to identify the genetic cause of new syndromes not described to date ”, he added. Therefore, they propose a paradigm shift diagnosis to apply the complete exome – or its sequencing – as a choice test “With a better cost / efficiency ratio in most cases of leukodystrophy”, he concluded.