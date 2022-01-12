“A Meaningful Relationship In My Life”: Ben Affleck Talked To Matt Damon About His Romance With Jennifer Lopez

U.S-. Ben affleck Y Matt Damon, the winning duo of Oscar for co-writing Good will hunting and the co-stars of The last duel, in addition to best friends, they had a heartfelt conversation in which they interviewed each other for the February 2022 cover story of Entertainment Weekly. During the talk, the actors discussed their careers, and even about Jennifer Lopez.

Damon he asked Affleck about some of the biggest moments of his career, plus one of his low points as the movie Gigli 2003, directed by Martin Brest. The actor co-starred in the film with Lopez, which was harshly received by both critics and the public. However, something good came out of the criticized project, the romance of Bennifer.

Affleck reflected on how their relationship at the time affected the film’s performance, and said that Gigli it taught him “how much everything around a movie dictates the way people see it.” “But for a movie that is such a famous bomb and disaster, very few people actually saw the movie. By the way, it doesn’t work. It is a kind of horse’s head in the body of a cow ”, he pointed out.

“The studio at the time, because I had started to have this relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who sold a lot of magazines and seemed to generate a lot of excitement, unsurprisingly, they just clung to, ‘They want a romantic comedy. They want both of them together. More of that! ” Affleck. However, he said it was not his worst failure: “I have had five films, at least, that have lost more money than Gigli.”

“But if the reaction to Gigli hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t have ultimately decided, ‘I really don’t have a choice but to direct movies.’ Which turned out to be the true love of my professional life. And I got to know Jennifer, a relationship that has been really meaningful to me in my life, “he said. Affleck. Last year, after almost twenty years apart, love found them again.