A look at Diana de Gales by Pablo Larraín

Pablo Larraín is attracted to the word “fable”. For example, his production company, which he founded in partnership with his brother Juan de Dios, is called that, as if promising a cinema adhered to Aesop. Despite this, the Chilean author’s films barely contain the material usually understood as fiction. Guillermo del Toro, more attached to her, resorts to the clash of good and evil, the presence of ogres, monsters or the number three. Larraín’s films only resemble this fable idea if we force the interpretation, since they are situated in the unreality of fragmented consciences, whether that of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in mourning after the assassination of her husband, or that of the poet senator Pablo Neruda, who confronts Chilean anti-communism with parties, lust and impertinent verses. Could it be that Larraín’s ogres are the indolent Lyndon Johnson and Chilean conservatism ?; The men who try to control the ballerina Ema in the movie that bears her name?

At the beginning of Spencer (2021), which opens on January 13 in Mexican cinemas, we are announced that we will see a fable provided by a royal tragedy, that of Diana Spencer, better known by the bruised title of Diana, Princess of Wales. The fantasy is announced from the beginning of the footage, shot in 16 mm. The resplendent colors, the creamy sheen, suggest an alternate reality, perceived perhaps by Diana herself (Kristen Stewart), who awaits, before appearing for the first time in painting, the ingredients of a sumptuous dinner, stocked by soldiers. The image is so crude that it would also seem imaginary: advanced elements ensure the kitchen; then the reinforcements arrive marching with fruits, wines, meats, to be prepared by an equally martial, strict brigade of cooks. Larraín thus expresses the ignoble unreality of belonging to royalty, which will be accentuated throughout the plot.

The Sandringham House country house, where Diana and the royal family will spend Christmas 1991, is home to monsters. The oldest of them arrives with his corgis and we don’t see his face until dinner on December 24; it is not necessary to see it, the dogs are enough to identify the queen. But Larraín also intends to present her as something superhuman and tyrannical that the princess faces with subtle acts of diplomatic terrorism: she arrives at dinners late to trample on protocol – if she arrives – and alters the order of her dress, originally suggested by her majestic mother-in-law. ; at another time, she opens the curtains not caring that the paparazzi when it changes.

Diana de Larraín is a fantastic princess in the most literal and also most dangerous sense, because she is sprinkled with idealization until she becomes soaked. Fortunately, the character does not belong only to the director; in fact, it is more appropriate to attribute it to Kristen Stewart, who discovers in the pose, in the exaggerated imitation of the real Diana, a separate character, almost punk. Stewart assumes the affectation of a woman who speaks in artificial bursts, whispered as in a Douglas Sirk or Roberto Gavaldón film. His body contorts slightly, posing for his viewers on and off the screen, with his head very close to either shoulder, turning in one direction, while his body turns in another. The indefatigable change of pose evokes a photographic session: Diana assumes that her figure has become a spectacle and her only weapon. Being seen, being admired, make her a risk for the royal family, who insist on discretion —except, of course, when listening through their servants what the princess is hiding.

Not all of them are spies: Maggie (Sally Hawkins), who takes care of Diana’s clothing, and Darren McGrady (Sean Harris), the head chef, listen and advise the protagonist in roles that expose, again, the questionable center of this fable: popular mythology. Maggie has an unusual devotion to the princess and McGrady tells her that while the kitchen staff tends to make fun of their employers, no one laughs when it comes to Diana; they even care about her. The so-called “princess of the people” is not a person, but a pamphleteering image that cries out for her own liberation. She is also a devoted mother who plays soldiers with her children, but rescues them from a day of hunting because she worries that her grandmother and obedient father will dehumanize or injure them. More than anything, Spencer it is a fantasy that adheres to the stereotype of Diana, “the good one”, as limiting as the family she intends to attack.

Yes Spencer it is only a fable in the way he admires Diana, one would have to think of the film under another definition, which also suits him badly: the Aristotelian. The Greek philosopher called “fables” the conventions, the schemes that make up tragic narratives. The audacity of Larraín’s previous films, such as Jackie (2016) or Neruda (2016), was in his ability to avoid that tradition and discuss in fragments and reveries the infinite characters of the protagonists and the violent times that tried to suffocate them. Spencer not only does he adhere to the narrative conventions of a story of liberation or self-improvement, but he finds in the overload of symbols and sentimentality a grave for any attempt at originality.

Although, during the beginning of the plot, Diana comes across symbolic elements such as her father’s coat hanging on a scarecrow and a pearl necklace identical to one that Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) bought for his lover, Camilla Parker. Bowles, both are more or less discreet elements to describe the luxurious confinement of the protagonist in dream sequences. But suddenly the ghost of Anne Boleyn, another wife suppressed by the crown, begins to appear and Diana runs and dances because she wants to move her body, shake the rigidity that her blue blood demands; She also runs away from Sandringham House to visit her childhood home and rip off her hanging necklace: she orders fried chicken in Spencer’s name and listens to a pop song. It seems that Larraín wants to decompose his film into a chick-flick Julia Roberts where everything goes well, but her decision is not subversive, it is taken away; it is a delusion that he gives to Diana even though he knows that everything is a lie: the fable as fantasy, the fable as cliché.