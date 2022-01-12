8 stars who haven’t won an Oscar

They have taught acting. They are considered chameleonic because of the roles that are so different from each other, because of their radical characterizations. Come on, almost acting gods … But have never won an Oscar.

As you read it, They’re big stars, but they’ve never won. I’m going to tell you the sad story of eight actresses and actors who, at least until today that I write this note, have never received an award from the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for their interpretations.

Glenn close

This lady, born in 1947, has a career as an actress, producer and director, She has been nominated eight times! My dear Glenn has been very ‘close’ to taking home an Oscar. Eight times he has stroked the golden statuette, but not enough for the Academy to have given him at least one.

How to forget your performances in “Fatal Attraction” (an overly intense lover who stalks her unrequited love and her family, jewel!), in “Albert Nobbs” (in which he underwent a great characterization to be a butler and survive 19th century Ireland where women could not be independent) or in “The good wife”(A woman with a natural talent for literature who tries not to live in the shadow of her husband’s undeserved success).

Not to mention his recent nomination in 2020 for “Hillbilly, a rural elegy” (A resistant, intelligent woman, who feeds the memories of a man who is about to see his dreams stopped by a family crisis).

Amy adams

As a cultural fact, you should know that Glenn Close shares credits in “Hillbilly, a rural elegy” with another acting teacher, crush of many of us who are reading this note, our favorite princess: Amy Adams.

Amy Lou Adams was born in Italy in 1974. Daughter of American parents, has been nominated six times. She was nominated five times for Best Supporting Actress for her performances in “The vice of power” (the story of Dick Cheney, a Washington bureaucrat with immense power as George W Bush’s vice president), “The master” (a naval veteran who returns home after the war, unstable and unsure about his future), “The fighter” (the story of Micky Ward, a boxer who tries to escape from the shadow of his older brother), “The doubt” (the principal of a Catholic school questions the ambiguous relationship of one of the priests with a young student) and “Junebug” (the story of an art dealer who travels from Chicago to North Carolina to meet his new in-laws).

We closed her six nominations by being a candidate for best leading actress in 2013 for her work in “American Scandal” (a story about scams, gangsters, cops, and an ‘I feel love’ dance where you die watching Amy in action). Give him an Oscar, for God’s sake!

Sigourney weaver

Another lady of performance who has gone up on the stage of the Oscars to present some statuettes, but has not had the opportunity, at least until today, to go up to pick up one. Actress born in New York in 1949 has been nominated three times; in 1989 twice with “Gorillas in the Mist” Y “Executive Secretary”. Two years later, the Academy recognized his work in “Aliens” with another nomination.

Ryan gosling

My beloved Ryan Thomas Gosling, born 1980 in Ontario, Canada, has been nominated twice in the Best Actor category, but he has been stroking the statuette. His first nomination came in 2007 for playing Dan Dunne in “Half Nelson” and, 10 years later, he would return to that category thanks to his performance in “La La Land“ next to Emma Stone.

Samuel L. Jackson

This great actor born in 1948 and who has worked with Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee, there nothing else, has not won an Oscar in his career. The scene in which he recites an alleged biblical passage in “Pulp Fiction” it is part of the history of cinema, it deserves a statuette!

But the Academy doesn’t think like me and they have only nominated him once, precisely because of his role as Jules, in the aforementioned film of Tarantino. As a cultural fact, you should know that, after completing his studies, Samuel L. Jackson fought for the rights of African Americans by becoming involved in the movement Black power.

Ian McKellen

Born in England in 1939, since he was a child he knew he wanted to be an actor; later he would discover Shakespeare and the rest would be history. The actor, whom you are sure to locate for giving life to Magneto in “X Men”, 2000 tape, only has been nominated twice for an Academy Award: for “Gods and Monsters” and by “The Lord of the Rings: the fellowship of the ring”.

“My speech has been on two jackets … I start by saying, ‘I’m proud to be the first openly gay man to win an Oscar,’ but I’ve had to put it back in my pocket twice,” he said in 2016, according to The Guardian.

Ed harris

The 1950-born New Jersey actor entered the world of acting after leaving football. He has been nominated four times, for “Pollock”, “Apollo 13”, “The Truman Show” Y “The hours”; For which ribbon would you have given him a golden statuette?

Johnny depp

We close this list of actresses and actors who have never taken home an Oscar with my beloved John Christopher Depp II, born in 1963 in Kentucky, United States.

My canceled friend has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor three times. In 2004 for bringing the iconic Jack Sparrow to life in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in 2005 by “Discovering the Never Land” and in 2008 for his masterful work in “Sweeney Todd”, but in none of them did he manage to take the statuette.

Breaking the curse

I hope my eight personal friends can soon see the light and win their well-deserved Oscar (not having one doesn’t make them less, really) and that they break their streak, just like they did. Leonardo Dicaprio (how the poor man suffered, accumulated six nominations until he was given his statuette in 2016 for “The Revenant”) Y Brad Pitt in 2020 by “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” (Four nominations as an actor and two as a producer, of which he won one in 2014 for “12 Years a Slave”).

Images courtesy of EFE.