8 brutal suspense books for 2022: from Stephen King to Paula Hawkins

Add some new suspense books to your collection it can give you the perfect excuse to stay home, activate your mind and put your deduction skills to the test, as if you were Sherlock Holmes trying to follow the clues of a complicated case full of unexpected twists.

The truth is that some of the best series and thrillers are based on books (Netflix has several of Harlan coben), so even though you may not have your favorite actor on screen, reading a little more is always a good idea and may surprise you, especially since you are the one who fills in the gaps and shapes the characters. with a little imagination.

And the best part is that there are books for all tastes, you can be inspired by one Biography, die laughing with a comedy, overcome your fear with a horror story or get lost in the details and events of the best suspense book, where serial killers, detectives and normal people in extraordinary and complicated situations become protagonists.

2022 not only has a good selection of new movie releases, it also promises to be a great year for him. suspense in literature, And there are some books that can certainly become your favorites, if you are a fan of stories with psychological games, some violence and a lot of intrigue.

Thriller books you should read this year:

A Slow Fire Burning

Author: Paula Hawkins

The author of The girl on the train (which was made into a movie by Emily Blunt) is back with this new book full of hidden secrets and old hurts. It all starts with a man who dies on a houseboat in London, leading three women to become prime suspects in the case. All of them had reasons to want him dead, but the case is more complicated than it seems and you have to unravel a web of events, relationships and stories to find the true culprit.

Billy summers

Author: Stephen King