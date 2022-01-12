6 DC characters we’ll see in Black Adam

Black Adam is going to be one of the great releases of the year and it looks spectacular. Here we tell you the 6 DC characters that we will see!

The premiere of Black adam It is going to be one of the most popular of the year. The movie, starring The Rock, aspires to be one of the most interesting franchises in the DCEU. From the production itself they have insisted a lot on the importance that it can have, especially in terms of the hierarchy of power within the fiction of this universe. But what dc characters are we really going to see?

In this post we want to tell you about the movie of Warner Bros. Pictures, but with the perspective of the heroes, villains and secondary characters based on the comics that we are going to have swarming through the story that he directs Jaume Collet-Serra. A list with six names that you must note and take into account. We started!

1- Black Adam

Obviously, the protagonist was going to be in the movie. We are in front of one of the most powerful DC characters of all time. The great villain of Shazam and political leader in a fictional Middle Eastern country, with a dark and overwhelming personality. Nobody better than Dwayne johnson to take care of its characterization. We are going to hallucinate in colors!

2- Atom Smasher

Also know as Albert rothstein, was featured in the second season of the series The Flash and now he will do it in this film. This is a guy who can grow tall and can increase his strength, stamina and speed. You can also control your own density. The character of Atom Smasher will be played by the actor Noah centineo.

3- Doctor Fate

Known in our country as Destiny Doctor, is a character with magical powers who was also one of the founders of the legendary Justice Society of America. He is one of the publisher’s most important DC characters. His presence in Black adam It will be key to introducing magic in the DCEU, as it has a myriad of powers associated with sorcery.

4- Cyclone

Cyclone is the granddaughter of Red Tornado and was also a member of the Justice Society of America which helped found Doctor fate. It is capable of manipulating the wind and, therefore, has the power to fly. It also has the ability to generate sound waves. Her role in the film will be played by the actress Quintessa Swindell, known to be Anna in Euphoria and for the movie Voyagers.

5- Hawkman

One of the great DC characters that we will see in Black adam. His appearance in the film will open so many doors and windows that we would not be at all surprised if we ended up seeing a solo project of the character. In fact, his relationship with the League of Justice and with Hawgirl It would allow you to tell a lot of stories that are very worthwhile.

6- Sabbac

The last great addition to the casting of Jaume Collet-Serra’s film has been Sabbac. He is one of the great enemies of the Shazam family, so the connections between the story of Dwayne Johnson and the DCEU are already beginning to be relevant. His name is the acronym for Satan, Aym, Belial, Beelzebub, Asmodeus and Cratea, all deities related to the concept of Hell. You can imagine where the shots go.