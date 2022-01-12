50 famous people who are Taurus: Leiva, Penelope Cruz and Adele share the zodiac sign | Big Bang

Taurus is the second of the twelve signs of the zodiac that includes Western astrology that includes, in this order, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces leaving Ophiuchus out, a thirteenth sign that would have been tried to include recently but without success.

Taurus people, those who were born between April 21 and May 20, are usually defined as very prudent, with a highly developed sense of aesthetics and justice, they are usually faithful, have aby unyielding willpower, a great sense of humor, be able to make decisions quickly and easily and they show great ability to avoid conflict.

But not everything is light in Taurus. People who were born under the influence of this sign, which is usually represented by the symbol of a bull, are also, according to Western astrology, stubborn, reluctant to change, somewhat greedy and somewhat spiteful and even possessive.

A) Yes, Taurus are shown as strong people to achieve everything that is proposed in life, uncover the lying people with whom they coincide, and maintain sanity in the moments of greatest instability. But nevertheless, it is much more difficult for them to trust others, especially if you do not know them, open your mind to changes and parting with the things they love even if it’s the best for them.

Regarding the relationships of the couple, people of the zodiac sign Taurus they are usually sweet and cuddly when they truly fall in love. They are capable of making any sacrifice for love, but, in return, they have a tendency to present themselves as jealous and even somewhat possessive.

Celebrities who share the zodiac sign Taurus

A good example of what Taurus are like are some famous people such as Penelope Cruz, Leiva, George Clooney, Macarena García, Cher, Gal Gadot, Megan Fox, Sam Smith, David Beckham and Queen Elizabeth II herself among many others like these: