5 Netflix Movies That Will Seek An Oscar

The Oscar awards they are getting closer. Before his imminent arrival, many are the productions that already are set as favorites, among them, some Netflix original movies.

The tycoon streaming, wants to regain the most nominations as it has done in previous years. This time new ones arrive strong cards that already sound between favorites to have a space between the main categories.

For the edition of the Oscar 2022, Netflix he wants his nominees list is just as impressive as last season. The great success of the company has undoubtedly been its collaborations with important directors, actors and creators, that have brought to the catalog movies that will feature in the next installment.

Little by little the premieres of these original productionss to the catalog of Netflix. Since their arrival they have already begun to give what to talk about and it is almost certain to see them along with the tapes of the big studios in the upcoming nominations.

Although there is still time for him nomination selection process from the Oscars 2022, at least five movies it seems they have the direct pass in one o several of the categories.

Get ready. The next awards season will be intense. Everybody wants a Oscar, but only a few, they will get it. Here we show you the Netflix movies that they will seek it at all costs.

1. The dark daughter

Photo: Netflix.

After his Cannes debut, this tape reached the catalog of Netflix with great promises. Behind her is the address of Maggie gyllenhaaHe who adapted the story from the novel from Elena Ferrante. With a great cast, led by the ya Oscar winner Olivia Colman, this tape wants to reach top Oscar nominations.

“The dark daughter” tells the story of a woman named Leda, who on his vacation was obsess over memories of the past, forcing himself to revive them and find a way out.

2. Don’t look up

Maybe there is no one perfect formula leading to a production at a Oscar, but this tape has big elements to be considered, among them, to have in the cast Leonardo DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet already the very same Meryl strep, among other great actors.

Photo: Netflix.

Even if it was not well received in criticism, the tape is about to become one of the most views in the history of the platform. In the plot, two astronomers discover a comet heading for Earth with devastating consequences. Your mission will be to make people believe that this event is real and that we are facing a possible end of the Earth and humanity.

3. The power of the dog

More quality endorsement Netflix added to this tape with the already Oscar winner, director Jane Campion. Based on a novel, “The power of the dog” brings together an important cast among which stand out Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

Photo: Netflix.

The film wants to compete in the big categories, in addition to wanting his actors to also be recognized. The plot introduces us to a mysterious rancher whose life changes when his brother brings home a woman and her child. Displaced, try to make life impossible for them, without knowing that the possibility of finding a pure feeling, is near.

4. Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

The musical film directed por Lin – Manuel Miranda for Netflix he also wants to be part of the oscars party. Here the impeccable lead performance of Andrew Garfield visualizes him as one of the favorites to win the Oscar for Best Male Performance.

Photo: Netflix.

The film pays tribute to the composers of musical theater. The protagonist has to get around the difficulties of your situation before almost 30 years; couple, work, emotional stability, to find in your true passion, the way to get ahead.

5. Night of fire

Photo: Courtesy Pimienta Films.

The Mexican representative to get a place among the nominees for Best Foreign Film, continue your way to oscars. The tape directed by Tatiana Huezo placeholder image has one foot in the final shortlist at stay in the preselection.

The tape that addresses the violence through the gaze of three young men already has a long way in major film festivals International where she has been recognized with several awards. However, the film also wants an oscar and thus repeat the feat of “Rome” to the win this category.

