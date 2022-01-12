3 Slashers Movies On Netflix You Must Watch If You Like The Scream Saga

With the next release of a new installment of Scream about to hit theaters, it is worth remembering those films of the slasher genre that make us wonder how we could escape the murderer that is chasing us. Netflix presents us with three of these tapes that will have us on the edge of the seat when we watch them.

This fully 90s film stars Tara Reid, known for her role in the American Pie series, as well as Michael Rosenbaum, better known as Lex Luthor on the Smallville series, and Oscar winner Jared Leto.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker