3 dramatic HBO Max miniseries that will blow you away

Not everything is Netflix or Disney, great productions can also come from elsewhere; in this case we will be talking about the best three miniseries from drama within the platform HBO Max. Many people do not have the time to watch a story that spans 24 chapters, so miniseries They are the best option, so here are some options that are worth a look.

This series features big names in major roles, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant are part of this show and its six chapters that come with it. The story tells the life of an ordinary family that ends up affected when the mother of a child at her son’s school is found murdered the same night that he disappears.

Despite the good reception from the audience and critics, it is not yet known if this drama series 2020 will have a second season.

Released in the same way in 2020, the Serie chronicles the differences that can be found in the lives of twins in the second half of the 20th century, exploring their identity as Americans.

With only six chapters, the show shows us a new great performance by Mark Ruffalo, who plays the main role and plays both characters, and who is always remembered for his role as the Hulk in the Avengers saga.

Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson and Kate Winslet belong to the story of a detective in a Pennsylvania town who begins to investigate a local murder.

Is Serie from Hbo is the most recent of the three, being in 2021 when the drama, as well as the longest with its seven available chapters.

