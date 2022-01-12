14 MCU couples who dated before or after Marvel
With great power comes great chemistry!
If there is something that fascinates us fans, it is that our favorite characters become a couple.
These are 14 pairs of Marvel actors who have been a couple in real life:
one.
Tom Holland and Zendaya, who played Peter Parker and MJ Watson in Spider-Man: Homecoming, came to light (as if we didn’t know) as a couple on the red carpet in 2021, at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
They say “my Spider-Man” and “my MJ” to each other on Instagram. 😍😍🍯🍯
two.
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, who played Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy in The amazing Spiderman, they met on set in 2012 and were a couple until 2015.
Garfield told Variety that being Peter Parker “was only beautiful” because he got to “meet Emma. [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field. “
3.
Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst, who played Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson in the film Spider Man In 2002, they began dating while filming the first movie, but ended before production on the sequel began.
Director Sam Raimi told the Sydney Morning Herald: “I was worried they didn’t have the same chemistry anymore, but it was just a concern of mine … That relationship probably added to the trust they felt towards each other.”
Four.
Emily VanCamp, who played Sharon Carter in Captain America and the Winter Soldier, and Chris Pratt, who played Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, they dated pre-MCU from 2004 to 2007, when they were brothers in Everwood.
Pratt told TV Guide: “Those who know us are happy, and they probably expected this to happen eventually. But yeah, there’s no shortage of the typical: ‘That’s disgusting. You just kissed your sister.’
5.
Gemma Chan, who played Sersi in Eternals, and Dominic Cooper, who played Howard Stark in Captain America the First Avenger, they have been together since 2018.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, they volunteered for COOK-19 and made food deliveries to front-line health workers.
6.
Natalie Portman, who played Jane Foster in Thor, and Jake Gyllenhaal, who played Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, they had a romantic relationship in 2002.
They also came out in 2006.
7.
Paul Bettany, who played Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Jennifer Connelly, who voiced Karen (Peter’s suit AI) in Spider-Man: Homecoming, have been married since 2003.
They met on the set of A brilliant mind in 2001, and he proposed to her before they started dating.
8.
Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana, who played Rocket Raccoon and Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, they started dating while filming Words together in 2011.
They cut just before New Years in 2012.
9.
Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei, who played Tony Stark and Aunt May in Spider-Man: Homecoming, they came out from 1993 to 1994.
They also worked together on Only you Y Chaplin.
10.
Ryan Reynolds, who played Wade Wilson in Deadpool, and Scarlett Johansson, who played Natasha Romanoff in Black widow, they were married from 2008 to 2011.
In 2019, Johansson told Vanity Fair: “I didn’t really understand what a marriage was about … Maybe, in a way, I had a romantic idea of it, I think.”
eleven.
Richard Madden, who played Ikaris in Eternals, and Jenna Coleman, who appears briefly as Connie in Captain America the First Avenger, they dated from 2012 to 2015.
When they were together, he loved visiting her on the set of Doctor who. He told Vulture: “I behave like a geek, for example, when I went to the set and saw the TARDIS. I took a lot of photos and sent them to my dad!”
12.
Nicholas Hoult and Jennifer Lawrence, who played Hank McCoy and Raven Darkhölme in X Men First generation, they dated from 2010 to 2013.
After they finished, Lawrence told Vogue that the fact that he never wrung out the sponge to wash the dishes had been a red flag. He said: “Once we were in the kitchen and I took the sponge and it was wet and full of soap, and I said: ‘You see? Because of these things I think that ours is not going to work.
13.
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell, who played Christine Everhart and Justin Hammer in Iron man 2, have been together since 2007.
By pure chance they met at the entrance to the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
14.
And finally Tom Hiddleston, who played Loki in Thor, and Zawe Ashton, who will play a villain in The marvels (2023), they have a relationship since they worked together on the play, Betrayal, in 2019.
For the first time in public on the red carpet in 2021.
