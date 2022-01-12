10th stage Dakar 2022: Peterhansel gets his first win with Audi

Monsieur Dakar has won for the first time a special of the Dakar 2022 with Audi. Has been the tenth stage, which has elapsed between Wadi Ad Dawasir and Bisha and that has consisted of 375 kilometers. “It was one of the first clear stages, with no shock absorber problems, no punctures and no navigation problems. Since the second week, we haven’t had any serious technical problems again, so we made progress and enjoyed driving. I’m not really a stage collector, but so every Audi driver has won one and that’s a very positive thing, ”said Peterhansel, who is not fighting for the touareg.

The Frenchman had a beautiful battle with Carlos Sainz, a fight that was finally lost by the man from Madrid, second today, by 02’06 ”. “Today has been a stage without problems of any kind. The car was also perfect and in this way it is possible to have a very good rhythm ”, said El Matador.

Orlando Newfoundland, third overall, finished in the same position, being the best Bahrain, for what he has surpassed Sébastien Loeb, fifth today, who continues to have options to win the Dakar although the 32’40 ”that he takes Nasser Al Attiyah they seem like a world.

Classification 10th stage Dakar 2022

Stéphane Peterhansel Audi RS Q e-tron 02: 52.43 Carlos Sainz – Lucas Cruz Audi RS Q e-tron +02.06 Orlando Newfoundland Bahrain +03: 59 Henk Lategan Toyota +04.11 Sebastien Loeb Bahrain +04.25

General ranking