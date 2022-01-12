◉ RESULTS HERE | TODAY Lotto Tuesday, January 11

LIVE | Lotto draw 2648 this TODAY Tuesday January 11 and in this note we will tell you EVERYTHING you need to know. Find out about the results and winning numbers of this Ecuador Lottery game.

LIVE | RESULTS HERE | WINNING NUMBERS | A new draw for the Lotto of the Ecuador Lottery It will be played TODAY, Tuesday, January 11, starting at 6:00 p.m. local time. It will be the edition of your draw number 2648 and all the details, results and winning numbers can be found in this note or CLICKING HERE.

This game takes place four times a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The last draw of the week is always the highest prize and all draws run at the same time.

To buy a ticket you can go to the lottery points of sale or they can even be purchased ONLINE at the Official website of the Ecuador Lottery. Only one million tickets are sold in each drawing, so you need to buy them before they run out.

The prize on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday is $ 200,000, while on Saturdays $ 500.00 will be awarded to the winner of the raffle. To participate in any Ecuador Lottery draw, you must live within the country and be of legal age (+18).

TODAY Lotto Results Tuesday, January 11 | Ecuador Lottery

The results and winning numbers of the Ecuador Lottery Lotto will be available once the draw ends, which begins at 18.00 hours. To check the result of your ticket you can do CLICK HERE.

Ecuador Lottery Lotto: days and times of the draws

This game takes place four times a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The hours are always 18.00.

Ecuador Lottery Lotto | Jackpot and prizes available

The prize on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday is $ 200,000, while on Saturdays $ 500.00 will be awarded to the winner of the raffle. To participate in any Ecuador Lottery draw, you must live within the country and be of legal age (+18).