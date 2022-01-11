Zara’s coats for less than 30 euros that are sweeping its stores

Without a doubt, in the fashion winter has a star garment that sweeps all stores. That’s the coat. In this case, Zara It is one of the famous fashion stores in Inditex who has wanted to reduce their coats to prices below 30 euros.

And it is that the sales have arrived and they have done it in a big way. Rather, they tell the Spanish giant, which has already sold more than any other company dedicated to the textile market so far in January.

Undoubtedly Zara and all the brands that accumulate Inditex they have a lot of presence around the world. In fact, we will not only be able to find these stores in Spain. But today we are going to find some of its stores all over the planet.

In this case, it is best to wait for sales to catch what we have been dreaming of throughout the year. For example, a coat or poncho that is a trend this winter season.

In order to be fashionable despite the cold temperatures, Zara has lowered the price of some of its best-selling coats every year.

At Zara we will find a wide variety of coats

In the sales of Zara we will find endless garments with discounts of up to 50%. Skirts, coats, vests, pullover, shoes, bags, etc. In any store we go to, even online, the famous establishment has its prices greatly reduced.

In this case, we are going to talk about some of the jackets that we are going to find in your stores. And there are them for all tastes and for all budgets. Despite the fact that this is one of the stores where the prices may rise a little more than in the others.

Padded jacket with detachable sleeves : In this case, Zara brings us this original coat for those who want to have a 2 in 1. A jacket that at the same time we can use without sleeves.

: In this case, Zara brings us this original coat for those who want to have a 2 in 1. A jacket that at the same time we can use without sleeves. Poncho : This garment has returned stronger than ever, and the store wanted to bring us a very original model in light green.

: This garment has returned stronger than ever, and the store wanted to bring us a very original model in light green. Reversible vests : One of the trends this winter is the vests. And it is undoubtedly a very versatile garment that we can use both when it is cold and when the sun is a little tighter. In this case, we are going to find them in very striking colors.

: One of the trends this winter is the vests. And it is undoubtedly a very versatile garment that we can use both when it is cold and when the sun is a little tighter. In this case, we are going to find them in very striking colors. Reversible jacket by Space Invaders: This coat is intended for women who love gaming who want to have their own style.

In addition to all these, they also have many more on their website zara.com, where you will find a very extensive catalog with all their sales. Take advantage of everything you can now as they will only last for less than a month.

So you can send your CV to work at Zara

If this world of fashion catches your attention and you want to start working in Zara, or in any other store that belongs to Inditex, you just have to follow a few simple steps and try your luck amid so much demand.

Of course, you have to bear in mind that you must perform a resume vitae where all your previous jobs, your studies, language level and references to other jobs appear clearly if possible.

In addition, you can also include a cover letter in your application. This will make them see you as an interested person in the position and they will see your ability to express yourself. Something that is really going to help you since they receive thousands and thousands of job requests during the day.