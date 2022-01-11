Xiaomi lowers the price of this “Pro” mobile, with a 120 Hz screen and Snapdragon 860

A powerful processor, a very fluid screen and many other features for one of the most recommended.

We have talked about it on many occasions and it goes down in price again. The POCO X3 Pro Can be yours for less than 250 euros in its most powerful version, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Xiaomi is celebrating the day without VAT and we find very good opportunities.

The Xiaomi smartphone has a panel that exceeds 6 inches, one of the chips most powerful Qualcomm Y 4 rear cameras, among other interesting features. We tell you everything you need to know about him.

Buy the POCO X3 Pro with a discount

Qualcomm Snapdragon 860

8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory

6.67 “IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz

4 rear cameras

5,160 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W

3.5mm jack, NFC and FM radio

The Asian terminal incorporates a 6.67-inch IPS screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The only interruption that you will find on its front is the small hole that houses the camera, this is a modern and striking design.

One of the processors manufactured by Qualcomm, specifically the Snapdragon 860, is in charge of giving it life. We are talking about a powerful chip with which you can take advantage of the best games. You will not miss any speed. In this offer, as we have pointed out, it is accompanied by more than enough 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

We ran into 4 cameras on the back of this POCO X3 Pro: incorporates a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 2 megapixels and a repeating camera with 2 megapixels for the portrait mode. In the notch of its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

The Chinese smartphone also has a battery of 5,160 mAh and one powerful 33W fast charge. Despite the 120 Hz of its screen, you will enjoy a very good autonomy, it will not leave you lying without power. We do not forget your headphone jack, FM radio and NFC connectivity, with which you can pay without taking out your wallet.

For less than 250 euros, this POCO X3 Pro in its most powerful version is a great buy. You have been able to verify it, this is a device with which you will enjoy a good panel, a solvent processor and a very good experience.

