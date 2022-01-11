With which contact does your partner share more photos on WhatsApp

If you’re curious to see who share plus Photos your partner in WhatsApp, your friends or even yourself, you can use this trick to find out and without using any other app.

East trick It works for phones with iOS and Android alike, as it is a function within WhatsApp It does not depend on the operating system. However, it can only be done from the phone you want to view, it doesn’t work in the desktop app.

It’s very simple and you can try it on your own phone to see how it works. In addition, by its nature, you can also manage your memory space and delete one or another family chat full of Photos of tweets and old memes that take up more space.

Remember also that if you use this trick from WhatsApp On the phone of your partner, family member or friend, you must ask the owner for permission, as you could be invading their privacy or even discover things that you do not like.

How to know with which contact you share more photos on WhatsApp

Now yes, these are the steps to see with what contact share plus Photos in WhatsApp your partner, friend or yourself.

1. First enter the application WhatsApp on the phone of who you are going to find out with what Contact I know share plus Photos. Remember that it does not work in WhatsApp Web.

2. Then, depending on the operating system, you have to enter the configuration of WhatsApp on iOS or settings on Android. For the latter, you can get there by touching the three-dot menu that is on the top right.

3. Already in the settings or configuration you have to look for the section that says “Storage and data”. When entering this submenu you will find several options.

4. “Manage storage” is the option we are looking for. Your total usage will appear here first. WhatsApp in the device memory, then a section to review and delete the items shared many times (such as those in family chats), and large files over 5MB are included here Photos and PDF alike.

5. Finally, you only need to go down a little to find the next section with the chats to which they are share plus Photos and files. These will appear in order from heaviest to least. Even archived chats are shown, since all the storage you have is presented WhatsApp on the phone.

6. One thing to keep in mind is that if the Photos directly from the chat, it will no longer appear in the list. The same is true if it is completely removed.

This trick also serves to better manage your internal storage in case you have little remaining memory or you simply want to do a general cleaning of WhatsApp.

