With these ‘gelatin’ organs, future doctors are ‘trained’ and new health treatments are tested

Related news

The technology and biotechnology at the service of health It is one of the areas that is growing the most in the new digital era and where Spain is positioning itself on the map with a powerful sector ehealth.

The startup Biotme bursts into this context with a technology that gives a qualitative leap in physical simulators that the health sector needs both for the learning of medical students, as well as to test new medical techniques and carry out the necessary treatment demonstrations by companies.

Biotme launched in early 2017 fruit of the “coinciding concerns” of its three founders who shared a common denominator: their clear determination to unite engineering and medicine.

Face to face with the multinationals in the sector

After years of product development, research and bureaucratic procedures, the company based in Zafra (Badajoz) can currently boast to look face to face with the multinationals in the sector, a highly specialized industry that has Japan and Norway as the maximum exponents of this cutting-edge technology.

“We are people of different backgrounds, two engineers with 25 years of experience in industrial project management and a doctor who is an expert in 3D printing. It was not easy for engineers to enter the world of medicine coming from the industrial world,” he tells D + I Jacinto Salas, CEO and co-founder of Biotme.

But the confluence of objectives has finally paid off and 2022 is shaping up to be the year of consolidation and notable growth from Biotme. In his career, 2019 became a turning point without which his current position would not be understood.

“We develop a synthetic gel that responded to ultrasound, X-ray arches and ATC, like the human body and that offered enormous potential for medical simulation “, points out Jacinto Salas.

The Biotme partners who have made possible this cutting-edge technological project that combines engineering and medicine.



Since then and until today, Biotme “has put on the market simulators for health workers to acquire diagnostic techniques and skills and for different types of interventions, practicing with our simulators repeatedly before facing a real patient “, adds the CEO.

Medical training -both in medical students and in the continuing training of physicians- is carried out “currently with corpses, live or slaughtered animals, with supervised patients by an experienced doctor or with medical simulators, both physical and virtual, “argues Salas.

“It is easy to understand that working with simulators has important advantages with respect to the other training systems. Biotme has opted for physical simulators developed from our gel “, he adds in this regard.

In fact, medical training before facing a real patient, “is essential today and even, in some techniques, required“.

2022: the year of take-off for Biotme

Biotme’s proposal is unique in Spain, since there is no other national company that manufactures them. “They are only distributed with imports from companies from the US, where the leading companies are, from Japan, Norway and some other country.”

Their simulators have empowered them to compete directly with the multinationals in the sector and 2022 will be the year of take-off for the company.

“We are going to experience significant growth. Once we are in the market, we have the vocation and need to face international markets and new developments“endorses the co-founder.

“This year 2022 we face it with the certainty that the sales of the products that we have in the market will have significant growth. We are now negotiating with companies from countries such as India, Mexico or Portugal“.

Laser vein ablation simulator.



But what is the key to your technology? Its differentiating factor must be sought in the development of materials that provide images in ultrasound scanners, in RX arches and in CT equipment. similar to the various tissues of the human body.

The sensations when puncturing, extracting or manipulating our simulators are similar to those provided by a person by undergoing such equipment.

All this is complemented with the simulation of veins, arteries, tissues of different nature, and typical lesions of pathologies, especially the vascular system.

“We have simulators for the development of skills in nursing, anesthesiology, radiology, and, this year we hope to start with the digestive system, always with minimally invasive techniques “, informs the CEO.

Reduce costs and complications

Finally, their simulators “do not need environmental conditions or other conditions to be able to practice on them, over and over again, until the health worker feels confident that you will minimize risks, complications and costs“.

Among its most cutting-edge products, it is worth highlighting a simulator for laser varicose vein ablation, “a technique that is used in which the patient after the actual treatment leaves the clinic on the same day with a bandage”.

Along these lines, it has also developed for TERUMO, a Japanese multinational, through its delegation in Spain, a simulator for one of its teams “of which they couldn’t make realistic demonstrations. “

In addition, Biotme is working on a 3d printer for your gel that will allow you to make simulators of complex organs such as the heart or the brain. “We are working with two research groups at the University of Extremadura in materials applied to medicine, not in simulation, but to apply them to the human body”, points out the co-founder.

Biotme simulator for taking central and peripheral lines.



In this context, hand in hand with the University of Extremadura, Alfonso X el Sabio University and another company, the Badajoz startup, will undertake a development project with financing through the CDTI.

On the other hand, Biotme has been selected this year by La Nave, the accelerator of the Madrid City Council. “They will help us improve in areas where we have weaknesses,” says the CEO.

The last few years have been very intense and the future now looks promising for the company but, like the rest of the Spanish startup ecosystem, financing remains one of the main stumbling blocks for the success of these disruptive projects with a high technological load.

Biotme is not left out of this difficult situation. Hyacinth Salas confirms complexity which entails bringing a project of these characteristics to fruition.

Financing, the handicap for startups

“We have been in the market for less than a year, in the situation we are all living in. Basically during these four and a half years we have survived with our own funds, which is not being easy, “says Salas.

“It is complex for a startup to develop a technology and, based on that technology, a viable product, validate it, put it on the market and sell it and do it all while continuing to innovate, which is what we do best, “he laments.

Regarding the new Startup Law, Salas points out: “Administrations should streamline and simplify requests, concessions, justifications and payments of the aid that are offered, that get to consume so many resources in the startups, and that sometimes are discarded “.

Follow the topics that interest you