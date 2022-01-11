Will Will Smith be there? Everything you need to know about the remake of ‘The Prince of Bel Air’

A remake of ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ is about to hit the small screen, but is Will Smith involved? When it premieres? Don’t worry, here we tell you everything you need to know.

The prince of Bel Air was a series that marked the 90s and led to Will Smith to world stardom; his sense of humor and colorful way of dressing placed him as one of the most promising actors of the moment and he was. Right now, in the middle of 2022, Peacock is about to launch the remake of this popular series, but what can we expect from this new title? Here we tell you all the details!

We will start with the essentials of this production entitled Bel-Air: your story will stick completely to the first series, although it will present slight adjustments so that new generations can connect with the characters, as shared by the showrunners Tj brady Y Rasheed newson in interview with ComicBook.

“In the background, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates family strength and love. We’ve stayed true to the original premise of the inherited series: Will’s life is turned upside down after he’s forced to leave West Philly and land in Bel-Air with its mansions and richesHowever, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now, ”shared the creators.

It is important to us to respect your legacy.

This is how Jabari Banks looks like Will in ‘Bel-Air’.



Will Smith is involved in the series? If it is! Although this time he will not appear on screen, he did work closely with the writers and, of course, the cast, as he officially serves as the executive producer. This means that we can find some of the original essence, as the two-time Oscar nominee oversaw much of the production and made key decisions.

This was Will Smith’s audition for ‘The Prince of Rap’ in 1989

On the other hand, the cast is made up of Jabari Banks as Will, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan will introduce Carlton Banks; Coco Jones to handle Hilary Banks; Akira Akbar will step into Ashley Banks’ shoes; Jimmy Akingbola will be in charge of one of the most beloved characters: Uncle Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones will play DJ “Jazz” Jeff, finally Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

It has not yet released ‘Bel-Air’ and Peacock has already commissioned the second season from its creators.



The official synopsis reads as follows: “Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a 1990s comedy drama ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ that builds on the original premise: The Complicated Journey of Will from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. With a vision reimagined, Bel-Air will delve into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute comedy format, while still winking back to the original series.“.

This morning Peacock published on his social networks the trailer for the first season, which consists of six episodes, it is also important to mention that the study has already confirmed that a second installment has been approved. According to information from the IMDb portal, Bel Air will arrive in the United States on February 13, so we will still have to be patient to know the distribution plans in Mexico and Latin America. Do you think it is a good idea to bring this series back or was it better to leave it intact?