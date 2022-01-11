Will Smith’s popular comedy is now going to be a drama

the same Smith is an executive producer of the series which is based on a fan trailer that went viral in 2019., which posed what this dramatic version of Bel Air would look like. This video was performed by Morgan Cooper and was appreciated by Smith, who summoned Cooper to make an extended version of his idea in serial form.

On his YouTube channel, the star expressed that the short touched him and that it was lthe first time he saw something and said: “that’s a brilliant idea”. About the series, Cooper announced that it will be something that “Stand out on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original”, and added: “Being a drama, we can delve deeper into the characters and themes, something very difficult to do 30 years ago in a half-hour sitcom.”

The official synopsis reads: “In America today, Peackock’s new one-hour drama, ‘Bel Air,’ Imagine the beloved sitcom ‘The Prince of Rap’, through a new dramatic approach for the complex journey that takes Will (Jabari Banks) from the streets of West Philadelphia to the sunsets of a mansion in Bel-Air. With eThis clash of worlds, Will will face the power of second chances as he navigates the conflicts, emotions and grays of a world so different from the only one he has ever known. ‘Bel Air’ is a fresh and raw approach to this world of style, swag and aspirations, while exploring Will’s complex journey with current glasses.