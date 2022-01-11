Will Smith: Will Smith returns to DC only if his son Jaden is offered a role | Film and Television

For a long time, Will Smith was the biggest and most profitable star of Hollywood, However, some time after we found out that the actor would not return in the second part of “Suicide Squad”, an act has been raised that many of the followers classify as “Pure nepotism”.

And it seems that Smith would have made use of his great influence and his trajectory so that one of your closest relatives is hired in the projects of DC Comics.

According to international media, and despite the fact that the actor decided not to participate in “Suicide Squad 2” Due to scheduling conflicts, there are some chances that Will can replay the famous murderer Deadshot, sas long as they meet some conditions that the interpreter of “I’m legend” He has imposed.

Conditions or requirements?

Journalist Daniel ritchman, specialized in the subject of Superheros on the screen reported that Will could reprise his role in the dc universe, in exchange for offering the role of Static Shock to his son Jaden Smith.





Will and Jaden Smith in After Earth This would not be the first time Will Smith incurs in the nepotism that predominates in Hollywood, when looking for a star for their son, as they have acted together in “Looking for happiness” and in “After Earth”, a film that got very bad reviews for the performance of Jaden. What’s more, Ritchman ensures that Will I would put the same condition to Marvel if they were interested in adding it to their films of superheroes, although the character required to your son would have to change. YOU CAN ALSO READ: New version of “The prince of rap” will be a drama, not a comedy

Whom Static Shock? Static Shock is one of the most important fictional characters in the Afro-descendant community. The character first appeared in 1993 to star in his own comic.



Static Shock / Courtesy: DC Comics In DC, is a metahuman 15-year-old with skills to control both the electric power as the magnetic. Nowadays, Jaden Smith He has moved away from the path of cinema that his famous father opened him, he has dabbled in music and even voice dubbing, and has become an ambassador of the youth of “Project Zambie”, who takes care of children orphaned by AIDS in Zambia. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Jaden Smith opens the first vegan restaurant that will favor homeless people

The news spread like hot bread, generating great controversy because, being the only actor who has starred eight movies in a row that premiered in the number one and they won more than 100 million dollars at the box office, have to resort to these methods. Until now none of those involved have confirmed or denied the information.