Will Smith, Angelina Jolie and other celebrities who have had cameos by their children in their films – Metro Ecuador

There are several celebrities who have decided to keep their children away from the middle of the show, but instead there are others who have allowed them to get to know the sets and the cameras up close; such is the case of these artists who have helped start their careers accompanied by them.

Angelina Jolie

One of the most important characters that Angelina has played is “Maleficent”, a film produced in 2010 by Disney, in which Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, one of the daughters that the actress had with Brad Pitt, also participated.

The reason they had to resort to the then little girl was because most of the girls who auditioned were afraid of the actress because of her appearance and being her mother, Vivienne acted naturally when she saw Angelina.

Will Smith

Without a doubt, the actor has one of the most united families and, in 2006, his son Jaden began his career as the protagonist of the film “In search of happiness” (“The Pursuit of Happyness”).

In 2007, Will supported his daughter Willow to play the role of “Marley Neville” in the film “I Am Legend.”

Will and Willow Smith

Jon favreau

In 2010, the movie “Iron Man 2” hit theaters, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow, directed by Jon Favreau, who invited his son Max to make a cameo.

Max played the boy that “Stark” saves during the battle against his weaponry.

Iron man 2

Francis Ford Coppola

The director was in charge of the film saga of “The Godfather”, and although everyone knows of the participation of his daughter Sofia Coppola in the third installment, giving life to “Mary Corleone”, the truth is that, in addition to the protagonists, was the only one that appeared in all the tapes.

Starting with the famous christening scene, in which Sofia gave life to “Michael Francis Rizzi”, son of “Connie Corleone”. The production thought it was a good idea, as no one would realize that it was actually a girl.

And in the second tape, Sofia appeared briefly as a young immigrant on the ship that transports “Vito Corleone” to Ellis Island, in New York.

Sofia coppola

Peter jackson

The director of the trilogy of “The Lord of the Rings” (“The Lord of the Rings”) had his children Katie and Billy make guest appearances in the tapes.

Children of Peter Jackson

Alfonso Cuaron

The Mexican filmmaker was in charge of “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) and if you have ever seen the tapes of this saga, you will remember that the walls are full of paintings, which charge life, since Cuarón included his daughter Tess Bu in one of them, when she was still a baby.