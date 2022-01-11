Why shouldn’t we say Deltacron and Fluuron? The WHO explains it – El Sol de México

As the number of infections by Covid-19 has increased, people’s concern too. It is due to the new variants of the virus announced and even a combination of them such as the so-called Deltacron (Ómicron and Delta) and fluron (flu and Covid-19 coinfection). But nevertheless, the World Health Organization (WHO) called for the use of these terms to stop.

But, where did the term Deltacron come from?

On January 8, the whole world was paralyzed when a new variant of Covid-19 called Deltacron was reported, which was the combination of the most contagious: Delta and Ómicron.

The first cases (25) would have been detected in Cyprus and according to Leondios Kostrikis, professor of Biology at the University of Cyprus and director of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, infections They occurred more frequently in patients hospitalized for Covid-19, than in non-hospitalized positives.

Following the indications of the WHO, Kostrikis defended their finding and rejected the possibility that it was what they considered a “technical error”, having processed the samples in more than one country. He explained that the infections, which he assured is a new variant of the virus, “indicates a evolutionary pressure on an ancestral strain to acquire these mutations and not the result of a single recombination event. “

How was the term fluron born?

Talk about flurone does not refer to a variant of the coronavirus, it is rather a flu and Covid-19 coinfection, which gives the possibility of contracting flu and Covid-19 at the same time, that is, a human being can be infected with two types of virus, bacteria, microbes or parasites.

The first cases of flurone were detected in Israel and Brazil; Spain and the United States are other countries that have also reported infections of this type.

In Mexico, it was recently revealed that three cases of this simultaneous infection were reported; however, the patients did not require hospitalization.

Why should we stop saying Deltacron and Fluron?

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO Technical Lead for the Covid-19 Pandemic Response, explained that talking about Deltacron and flurone implies a combination of viruses and variants, which he said, “is not happening.”

Through a post on Twitter, the epidemiologist explained that the supposed combination of the most contagious variants of the coronavirus (Delta and Ómicron) is rather “a probable contamination during sequencing, SARSCoV2 continues to evolve and sees flu co-infection.”

On the other hand, Van Kerkhove commented that what has happened, but throughout the pandemic, are co-infections of Covid-19 with influenza, which he attributes to the fact that more and more people gather without paying attention to sanitary measures such as the use of face masks, healthy distance, avoiding crowds and even getting vaccinated.

Jumping in late here: Let’s not use words like deltacron, flurona or flurone. Please 🙏 These words imply combination of viruses / variants & this is not happening. “Deltacron” is likely contamination during sequencing, # SARSCoV2 continues to evolve & see flu co-infection🧵below. https://t.co/rNuoLwgCzN – Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) January 10, 2022

Why is Ómicron more contagious?

Variant Omicron, which experts say is more contagious, but less lethal than Delta, has been the protagonist of this new wave of the pandemic in the world, with about 10 million new cases reported during the first week of 2022.

The WHO epidemiologist explained in a video that efficient transmission of the variant is due to SARS-CoV-2 mutations, for which the virus has acquired the ability to adhere more easily to human cells, in addition to the “immune escape”, which refers to the fact that people can be reinfected.

“The other reason is that we are seeing the replication of Omicron in the upper respiratory system, which is a difference from Delta and other variants, which were replicating in the lower respiratory system, in the lungs. This combination of factors has allowed the virus spreads more easily, “he said.

He highlighted that it has been shown that despite being more contagious, with Ómicron the risk of developing a serious disease is lower than with the Delta variant, in addition to warning that “we are still seeing a large number of people who need clinical treatment, and who are hospitalized, that is going to overload health systems“.

So he expressed his concern and called on the world to maintain sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as continue with the anticovid vaccination.

“Implement measures to stay safe: wear a mask, keep your distance, avoid large gatherings of people and if you can postpone these meetings, do so. It is very important that we minimize exposure so that we can minimize the number of cases so as not to overload the systems of cheers, “he said.

What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the symptoms associated with the new variant of Covid are similar to those of a cold, but recently, Amir Khan, physician to the UK National Health Service, reported that most patients in this country also they have presented sweats at night while sleeping.

Symptoms of Omicron:

Headache

Throat pain

Runny nose

Fatigue

Sneezing

Night sweats

