Why is President Boric’s dog famous?

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande make up the cast of “Don’t look up”, the Netflix movie that since its premiere on December 24, 2021 has become one of the most popular content on the platform.

The film tells the story of two astronomers who must undertake a huge tour through the media of communication to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that will destroy the Earth in a few months.

The fight to win the attention

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/10/meryl-streep-con-un-sombrero-en-la-mano-f89f1d62.jpg

Although it seems ironic humanity has other more relevant issues what to focus on: politicians focused on winning votes, television shows interested in issues that generate more rating, young people attentive to the lives of celebrities, Tik Tok trends, among other peculiarities.

Scientists are faced with disbelievers and other private interests, however, when the reality of the catastrophe becomes more visible, the authorities turn to the singer of the moment, a influencer of crowds, so that, through a song, people understand the magnitude of the situation.

It happened on Netflix and in Chile

Brownie is the dog of the president-elect of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and has become a phenomenon of social networks; the media talk about him and the content they promote.

On December 21, 2021 the canine joined the digital world and has more than 361,000 followers on Instagram, more than 75,000 followers on Twitter and presents himself as the “First dog of the Republic“.

“I assume the challenge of the position that has been entrusted to me by popular election. I promise not only to ensure the rights and caresses that dogs deserve, but also for all the pets of Chile”, this was his first message on Instagram, which generated more than 4,000 comments.

Brownie encourages adoption over the purchase of pets, makes calls for responsible ownership and posts pictures of lost animals to aid in their search.

It is worth mentioning that Brownie was also the protagonist of Gabriel Boric’s presidential campaign. Under the hashtag #AnimalitosConBoric, users shared photos of their pets to express their support for the leftist candidate, who became the youngest president of Chile.

Brownie is the singer of “Don’t Look Up”

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/10/meryl-streep-jonah-hill-leonardo-dicaprio-posa-para-una-fotografía-7a2a82c7.jpg

If he wasn’t the spokesperson for those messages, would people care about the issue? Why doesn’t the president communicate it? Could it be that the movie is not so much fiction?

This canine has made Chile pay attention to an issue that a few months ago in the South American country did not have great relevance: Caring for animals.

The movie “Don’t look up“it makes humans see as a species wrapped in so many vanities that it loses attention on what is important.

And that same distraction has changed the way the media, opinion leaders, political leaders, businessmen and others convey messages to their audiences.