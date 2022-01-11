Who is Julia Fox, the new illusion of Kanye West?

The actress and the rapper have confirmed their love affair with some steamy images for ‘Interview Magazine’, which are accompanied by an essay written by herself

From overnight, Julia Fox’s name has become one of the most sought after on the Internet. And everything is because it is the new illusion of Kanye West, after his break with the model Vinetria, with whom he had a brief romance after dating Irina Shayck, with whom he did not last long either.

Now, the actress and Kim Kardashian’s ex have confirmed their romance with a torrid graphic session in which they pose and kiss for the American magazine ‘Interview Magazine’.

The sensual images are accompanied by an essay written by the actress herself, in which he explains how he met the music producer (referred to by the name of Ye, which is what West wants to be called) and makes it clear that they started their love affair in the New Years Eve 2021 in Miami.

The young woman, who is a model and actress, was born 31 years ago in Milan, and is the daughter of an American father and an Italian mother. She started working in the fashion industry and even launched her own clothing company under the name Francisca Fox. In 2017, she began starring in some shorts and music videos, and two years later, she rose to fame after her role in the film. ‘Diamonds in the Rough’, in which she played the lover of the character played by Adam Sandler, a gambling addict. For her performance, she was nominated for the Breakthrough Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards.

On the occasion of the promotion of the film, the young woman gave an interview to ‘Refinery29’ in which she assured that she feels more comfortable behind the cameras and that her great passions are writing, directing and producing.

Fox last performed on the big screen alongside Benicio del Toro and Don Cheadle in ‘No Sudden Move’, directed by Steven Soderbergh, for HBOMax. A few months later he wrote and directed the short film ‘Fantasy Girls’, a true story about a prostitution ring the one she and a friend discovered during a trip.

Kanye West’s new conquest is also a photographer and has even published a couple of books with his portraits. Likewise, several years ago he specialized in the art of ‘performance’ and one of his most famous works was when he staged his own funeral in the sample called RIP Julia Fox, a show as gloomy as it is erotic for the one who painted canvases with his own blood.

