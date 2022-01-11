Where to see the actors and actresses who won the Golden Globes in the series category

The category of series, miniseries and movies for television has gained more importance in the age of streaming.

Until recently the division between what to see in the movie theater and what to see on television also implied that movies were a major art while series were hardly entertainment. But that is one of the great changes that the streaming: although shows like The Sopranos paved the way, today there are many high-quality works that have an episode format and go directly to the platforms. Hence the acting in the series has become an important item among those who receive the Golden Globes.

Here is the list of actors and actresses who won recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with details of where their work can be seen.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Best Actor in a Drama: Jeremy strong for Succession

The third season of this hit by HBO Max loomed like a duel between Logan Roy (Brian cox), the patriarch about to decide which of his sons to leave control of his media empire, and Kendall (Strong). For their role in the intrigues of the family behind Waystar Royco, a fascinating plot in which they also work Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin Y Matthew macfadyen, Strong received this Golden Globe.

In addition to having participated in five seasons of The Good Wife (Paramount +), Strong worked on several feature films. Among them you can see The Chicago Seven Trial (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Netflix), where it accompanies Sacha Baron Cohen as Jerry Rubin, to tell the story of a peaceful protest at the 1968 US Democratic National Convention that ended in violence. Also in Netflix is it availabe The Gentlemen, where he worked with Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant Y Collin farrell in this story of an American expat in London who wants to sell his cannabis empire.

Kendal Cox is the character in “Succession” who earned Jeremy Strong this Golden Globe.

Best Actress in a Drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

The series of Ryan murphy -creator of Glee Y American horror story, among others – bet to be the most diverse in history, with the largest cast of LGBTQ actors on stage and a very hard time for the group: the eighties in New York. Pose (Netflix) tells of the ball culture, a countercultural movement created by discriminated minorities that held dance competitions as resistance and at the same time celebration, against the background of harsh personal stories and the most tragic moment of the AIDS epidemic.

After his success as Angel in the musical Rent, for which he received the Clive Barnes Award in 2011, MJ Rodriguez he paused in his career to focus on his transition. He then worked in Nurse jackie (Apple tv), the memorable series that starred Edie falco (The Sopranos) and who spoke for the first time about the opioid crisis in the United States. It can also be seen in Luke cage (Netflix), which develops Sister Boy over the course of two seasons. He recently worked at Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix), the movie of Lin-Manuel Miranda in which Andrew Garfield plays the creator of Rent, Jonathan Larson.

MJ Rodríguez stood out in the most diverse series, “Pose”, about ball culture.

Best Actor in a Comedy: Jason sudeikis for Ted lasso

The series of AppleTV who won seven Emmy Awards tells the story of a Kansas City football coach who, knowing nothing about football but soccer in English, is hired as coach of the AFC Richmond, one of the worst performing teams in the Premier UK League. For this role, Sudeikis had already received a Golden Globe. Released in 2020, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, its 40-minute episodes were one of the few breezes of humor of the period.

Besides this fiction, Sudeikis is known for his voice in animation, both for adults in Hit-monkey (Star +), the story of the character of Marvel, a Japanese snow monkey who, with the help of the ghost of an American assassin, sets out on a quest for revenge in the Tokyo underworld, as for children in the voice of Red in the saga of angry Birds. He has also acted in feature films such as Downsizing (Paramount +), with Matt Damon.

After seven Emmy Awards, “Ted Lasso” won again, this time at the Golden Globes.



Best Comedy Actress: Jean Smart for Hacks

Like his character in Hacks (HBO Max), Smart has a long career, which began in the 1980s. Unlike her, she does not go through a professional crisis due to the passage of time. In the two-time Emmy award-winning comedy, a new screenwriter with an extremely different background joins her in a strange and fascinating pair.

Smart has worked on numerous major series, from Frasier (1993, Paramount +) until Mare of Easttown (2021 HBO Max), passing by Fargo (2014, Amazon Prime Video). Also in the multi-award winning miniseries Watchmen (HBO Max), which followed the success of the 2009 film, itself inspired by the graphic novel by Alan moore Y Dave Gibbons, and in the movie Life Itself (Amazon Prime Video), from the creator of This is us, Dan fogelman. Finally, in 2021 he also worked on Mare of Easttown (HBO Max).

One of the winningest comedies in recent years.



Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie: Michael keaton for Dopesick

The actor nominated for an Oscar for Birdman (or the unexpected virtue of ignorance, HBO Max), winner of 70 other awards throughout his career, is best known for having played Batman (HBO Max) in the legendary version of Tim Burton. But he’s especially shined in this Star Plus miniseries about America’s opioid crisis. Throughout eight episodes it describes the launch of the OxyContin, the stories of addiction victims and the investigation of the agents of the DEA.

He also starred On the front page (Spotlight, Amazon Prime Video), on the actual case of the complaints of the Boston Globe that unleashed the scandal of the child molesting priests; American assassin (Amazon Prime Video) ,, where he is a Navy SEAL expert in counterterrorism techniques, and in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix). He is also the voice of Walter Nelson in The minions (Netflix).

The “Batman” and “Birdman” actor, among other notable films, shone in the miniseries “Dopesick.”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie: Kate winslet for Mare of Easttown

The series that won four Emmy Awards and was among the most viewed of HBO Max In 2021, in addition to being a critical favorite, she features Winslet in a celebrated performance as Mare, a detective sunk in personal problems who questions her past, who is assigned the investigation of the murder of a teenage girl in a town where they all know each other, where his family is also.

In addition to having won an Oscar for A secret passion (The Reader, HBO Max), based on the novel by Bernhard Schlink and in the company of Ralph Fiennes, was nominated several times for this award: for the famous Titanic (Disney +), who co-starred with Leonardo Dicaprio; for Steve Jobs (Netflix), in which she was accompanied by Michael Fassbender and Seth Rogen, and Sense and feelings (Netflix), about the novel by Jane Austen and with Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant.

Mare of Easttown is one of HBO Max’s most-watched series of 202, and Kate Winslet provided a critically celebrated performance.

Best Supporting Actor: Oh yeong-su for The Squid Game

The series that became all the rage in Netflix, and thanks to which – among others, such as The Money Heist Y Sexual Education– The streaming platform registered record growth in subscribers, with 4.38 million new accounts in the last quarter of 2021, it has Oh yeong-su, born in 1944, as Oh Il-nam, and for that role the actor won this Golden Globe.

Known as a screenwriter, Oh worked on films like Spring, summer, fall, winter … and spring again (Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter … and Spring) Y A little monk, in addition to series like The Great Queen Seondeok. Unfortunately none of these titles are available for streaming, although they can be rented on different online platforms.

Oh Yeong-su, screenwriter and actor, won this Golden Globe for his work on the hit “The Squid Game.”

Best Supporting Actress: Sarah snook for Succession

The Australian actress plays Shiv Roy, one of the aspirants to succeed the malevolent and invincible patriarch of this series of HBO Max, who at the end of the third season receives a surprise from her husband, the great twist of the last episode.

It can also be seen in Predestination (Netflix), where together with Ethan hawke Y Noah taylor co-stars in a film about the pursuit of a criminal that becomes an exploration of love, identity and time, and in The Beautiful Lie (Amazon Prime Video) a miniseries that takes up the spirit of Anna Karenina, by Lev Tolstoy, to tell a contemporary story about marriage, infidelity, desire and obsession.

The Australian “Predestination” and “The Beautiful Lie” actress won for her Shiv Roy in “Succession.”

KEEP READING:

Who are the Golden Globe-winning actors and actresses and where to see their films

The murderer and former tycoon Robert Durst died: where to see the series “The Jinx” that had to do with the resolution of the real case

Did you want more “Emily in Paris” adventures? Seasons 3 and 4 confirmed