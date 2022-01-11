When will the Marvel premieres arrive

During 2022, different films and series will arrive from the Cinematographic Universe of Marvel (MCU) to the platform Disney plus. Here the dates of when will be released.

The first movie of Marvel that will come to Disney plus in 2022 it was released in theaters in November. The Eternals are ancient aliens who have been on Earth for thousands of years. But when the Deviants return, they are forced to act.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals | Final Trailer

Release date: delivery will be available at Disney plus as of January 12, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness

SpiderMan: No Way Home has been the highlight of Phase 4 so far, but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a chance to top it.

Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Teaser

As we saw in the teaser trailer pasted at the end of No Way Home, the strange spell cast to help Peter had far-reaching consequences throughout the

multiverse

.

In fact, the situation is so urgent that the former Sorcerer Supreme needs the help of Wanda Maximoff.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, which means we can probably look forward to it in Disney plus late summer.

Release date: July 2022

As with any other movie by Marvel In 2022, the fourth Thor movie was delayed a few months from the original release date.

The Avenger won’t be seen again until July, which means subscribers to Disney plus They will probably have to wait until the fall to stream Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not much is known about this sequel, but it does know that Taika Waititi will direct again, Natalie Portman should have a prominent role, and Christian Bale will play the villain, Gorr the Butcher God.

Release date: possibly in Disney plus in September 2022

Ms. Marvel was initially programmed to reach Disney plus at the end of 2021, but is now scheduled for the summer of 2022.

Sizzle | Ms. Marvel | Disney +

Kamala Khan is not only one of the most exciting new characters in comic books from Marvel, but her show will help set up the next movie, The Marvels, which will see her already

Captain marve

l join.

Release date: August 2022

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) plays She-Hulk, the protagonist of this upcoming series of Disney plus. As with Moon Knight, the platform hasn’t shared a date for She-Hulk other than 2022.

With that said, the show is known to have already finished filming. More about the MCU in 2022 from Kevin Feige and co is expected to be heard soon in the coming weeks.

