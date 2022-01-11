WhatsApp, what will happen to your account if you download WhatsApp Plus

WhatsApp is one of the platforms of instant messaging Most used by millions of people around the world, whether you send a photo, video, voice note or even make a video call, this is an effective means of communication at any time.

There are some unofficial versions of WhatsApp, which, unlike the original, give you some benefits such as being able to see deleted messages, save statuses of your friends, among other things.

WhatsApp, this happens if you download an unofficial application. Photo: Pixabay



What happens if you download an unofficial app

If you are one of those who downloaded WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or another modified version of WhatsApp to talk with your friends or family, you should know that this could have consequences.

The first thing to take into account is that the altered versions (MODS) of WhatsApp are not available in official stores such as Play Store or App Store.

Therefore, the APK file of these applications is published on some download pages that are unreliable, which means that it is not safe for you to download them as they could infect your phone with some kind of malware.

Currently, many scammers use malware to steal personal information from users, which includes not only passwords for emails or social networks, they can also obtain the keys of your financial applications that are stored on your phone and in this way make use of your money.

One of the differences of unofficial applications such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp and other similar MODS, is that they do not have end-to-end encryption in chats, which makes them vulnerable.

On the other hand, if WhatsApp discovers that you are using other unofficial applications such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp or another version, it could suspend your account for a period of 24 hours.

After that penalty period, if you continue to use them, your account could be permanently suspended. So if you have received a message warning you about suspending your account for this reason, we recommend that you remove them from your phone and use the official version.

