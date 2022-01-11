WhatsApp: how to send a message to someone without having to add it to your agenda? | Android | iPhone | Trick | Technology

At present, for a person to appear in our contact list of WhatsApp it is necessary to add your phone number in the phone book. However, in social networks it just went viral a secret hack, available for devices Android Y ios, which will allow you to send a message to any user without the need to add them as a friend. Would you like to learn it? Here we are going to teach you.

You may not know it, but WhatsApp has a function called ‘click to chat’ that allows you to chat with anyone who gives us their cell phone number, without having to save it among your contacts. In this way, you not only save valuable time, but also prevent that user (if he decides to add you) from seeing the photos or videos that you share as statuses.

How to send a WhatsApp message to a number without adding it?

1. Enter Play Store or App Store and download the latest version of WhatsApp.

2. Once you have updated the application, you must enter Google Chrome or any other browser that you have installed on your smartphone.

3. In the address bar you will have to write wa.me/, followed by the country code and the phone number.

4. If the person is from Peru, the prefix is ​​+51.

5. In this way, the address should look something like wa.me/+51999 999 999

That would be all. After searching, WhatsApp will automatically open a conversation on your Android or iPhone screen. If you look at the top, the number that we did not want to add will appear. Now you can chat with him and send him photos, videos, audios, etc.

WhatsApp gives you the option to add that number or communicate with it without scheduling it. Photo: The Republic

WhatsApp tricks

Recover accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you deleted a conversation WhatsApp with Photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, that few people know, it only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, feel free to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick WhatsApp secret, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following video, which soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italic, and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way let the other person know that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not only to those of Android, but also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then check the following video.

How to put music in your statuses?

WhatsApp is a app instant messaging used for sharing Photos, videos or perform video calls. But that’s not all, it also has a ‘status’ section that allows users to post messages for 24 hours.

Thanks to a ‘trick’ shared by a user of Youtube, we will be able to place our WhatsApp statuses songs favorites. If you want to know how to do it, then do not hesitate to review the following video that is all the rage on the networks.

So you can have two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phone

WhatsApp has become a app essential for anyone in both the work environment and the staff, which forces many to have two telephones, one for each environment. However, if you want to avoid carrying two mobiles with you, WhatsApp has a trick to use two accounts on the same device.

While the market for mobile phone is currently covered by telephones Dual sim. This does not necessarily imply that with this feature we can use WhatsApp with two different phone numbers. To solve this problem we can resort to a trick which is simple enough.