WhatsApp: How to know the location of a contact in an emergency?

The application of WhatsApp It has multiple functions that some or many users are unaware of, here at Heraldo Deportes we have revealed some tricks for you to make the most of this application, but How do you know the location of a contact in an emergency?

In these times it is necessary for all people to keep their relatives informed of their location when they go out, that is why WhatsApp has a trick to know the location of one of your contacts in an emergency. This function is used to locate a loved one in emergency case.

Since it could be life or death, however, such a contact cannot always be located. Luckily these high-tech apps have enabled features that could help in a time of danger, WhatsApp allows you to know the last registered location of the contact you are looking for.

What is the trick to know the location of your contacts in an emergency?

The trick to know the location of your contacts in case of emergency what’s wrong with it WhatsApp It’s simple, the application contains a function that lets you know the last location of the contact you want to find in extreme cases.

In order for you to be able to occupy this function, it is necessary and very important to have a computer with Windows 10 or higher, an account of WhatsApp linked to the web version and an IP address identifier, which are available on the internet.

Steps to know the location of your contacts in case of emergency

You must open WhatsApp Web, go to the last conversation you had with the person you need to reach.

Press Control + Alt + Del keys, after that the Windows task manager will open.

Press the Win + R keys, this will start the Run the operating system function, once there, you must type cmd in the field.

Now type netstat-an in the Command Prompt, after performing this step, the IP address of the indicated contact will appear.

Look for the IP, here you can make use of applications or pages that allow you to locate the area where your contact was connected for the last time.

The data

It is worth mentioning that this function only has to be done in emergencies and also that this trick can only be executed in Windows operating systems, since Apple’s privacy regulations make it impossible to execute.

On the other hand, it is also important to point out that the location that these IP search engines return is not entirely exact, since it will show the closest location to the contact you are looking for.

