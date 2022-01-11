Whatsapp: Activate Invisible Mode and message without being seen connected. Here step by step

Did you know WhatsApp has a function in which you can activate the invisible mode and so you can message without being seen connected, here we will tell you how to do it He passed to He passed.

WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world, in fact this application has different functions, which some users do not know, such as the invisible mode.

One of the many functions it has WhatsApp Web in the desktop version for the application, is that it has an option for those users who want to send messages without looking connected.

How to activate the invisible mode in WhatsApp?

Steps to activate stealth mode in WhatsAppThis can only be done in the Web version, since the user must be connected from a Google Chrome browser or some other browser based on “Chromium”.

These are the steps to activate the invisible mode in WhatsApp:

Open Google Chromw Web Stoe

Find the WA Web Plus extension for the version WhatsApp Web

Click on “add to Chrome”

In the window at the top right you must click on “add extension”.

Then a new icon will appear next to the address bar, which you will have to press to finally move to the (+) symbol

The next step is to go to the extensions and to Wa Web Plus

The last step is to click on the option “hide online” the invisible mode, to activate this function it will prevent other users from WhatsApp see the status of Online.

With this trick you can now send a message in invisible mode to your contacts from WhatsApp.

It should be noted that there is another way to be “invisible” on WhatsApp, you just have to hide your information from all your contacts, but it will depend on users to squeeze all the options of this application to the maximum.

One of the measures to be invisible in WhatsApp is to hide your face, for this you must put a profile image that is not your face or that is blank, even in settings you can hide it.

The second option is to blank your name WhatsAppThis can only be done from your profile, then you will have to hide your biography, which you can also modify from the privacy settings.

Finally, the other option is to deactivate the blue popcorn, or the double blue check, as well as the last connection time, so you will be invisible to all your contacts.

