What to expect from the cryptocurrency market after its recent crash?

The largest cryptocurrency in the world, bitcoin, suffered a collapse of more than 4.5% on Monday, falling to $ 39,712. Despite the fact that the cryptocurrency later recovered slightly and surpassed $ 40,000 again, several experts warn that a downtrend in this market should be expected in the short term.

Not only bitcoin, but ether, binance coin and sol they decreased their value this Monday by 5%reports Forbes.

In a comment to Bloomberg, the chief executive of investment firm Infrastructure Capital Advisors, Jay Hatfield, believes that “cryptocurrencies are likely to remain under pressure as the Fed [la Reserva Federal de EE.UU.] reduce your liquidity injections “and predicted that bitcoin “could end 2022 below $ 20,000“.” The tighter Fed policy affects not only interest rates, but also the equity risk premium, as the Fed withdraws funds from capital markets. Riskier investments, such as unprofitable technology, meme stocks, and cryptocurrencies, are disproportionately affected relative to the rest of the market, as those investments are roughly twice as volatile as the general market, thus that have twice the risk premium of the average share, “explained the investor.

Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz, CEO of the company Galaxy Digital, told CNBC last Thursday that he is “not nervous. [respecto al valor del bitcóin] in the medium term, “adding that, however,” we are going to have a lot of volatility in the coming weeks. “

In turn, Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, stated last Friday that “bitcoin remains vulnerable to a drop from the $ 40,000 level and this could turn bad for ether if [esta criptomoneda] falls below the $ 3,000 level. “” The long-term outlook is still bullish for the top two cryptocurrencies, but the short term looks bad“, Held.

Despite all this, Goldman Sachs forecasts revealed last week that a wider adoption of cryptocurrencies will see bitcoin continue to increase its market share to the detriment of gold, a fact that will make it possible for the price of the currency to digital reaches $ 100,000.

If you found it interesting, share it with your friends!