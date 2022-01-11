What to do in Janitzio, Michoacán, on the Day of the Dead

Michoacán.- Janitzio It is one of the traditional places in Mexico to visit the Day of the Dead, as it is here where the traditional parade of canoes with butterfly nets takes place, which are illuminated with candles while people sing and pray.

On November 2, day of the faithful departed, everyone seeks to celebrate it in their own way to commemorate and honor their loved ones who have left this world, this place in Michoacán is one of the best places to live tradition closely and have a trip special.

What to do in Janitzio, Michoacán

On November 2, in Janitzio there is a unique celebration, as it is one of the most important in the place. There is a festive atmosphere until the bells begin to ring, indicating that the souls visit them and everyone gathers at their altars to feel close.

During the first day of November, what they do is arrive at the graves with offerings, bread, fruits, flowers, symbols and memories for their loved ones who are no longer present, they make an altar and sit to watch the candles burn while they murmur prayers, which you can join in case of visiting.

The Purepechas have a legend that says that when people die, their souls fly like monarch butterflies above an enchanted lake until they reach JanitzioIn the ceremony, the heart must open to be able to see them among the waters.

Visitors can join in on all these activities, as they allow the locals to feel comfortable and at home. In addition to living new experiences, in Janitzio you can walk through its streets and learn a little more about its history, traditions and gastronomy.

Inhabitants of the island of Janitzio and Pátzcuaro adorned the graves of their relatives that are in the municipal cemetery in the framework of the Day of the Dead. This place receives hundreds of national and foreign tourists, some painted as catrinas. PHOTO: DIEGO SIMÓN SÁNCHEZ

This tourist destination is an attraction to visit, especially on the November bridge, since the island is lit by candles and altars of the dead throughout the day and night. For lodging, it offers hotels with very affordable rates, but, without a doubt, the Pátzcuaro Mission is one of the most prominent in the place.

