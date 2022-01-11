What is the strange cube found on the Moon? China has the answer – FayerWayer

A strange cube, also called a “mystery cabin”, was detected on the Moon early December 2021 for the Yutu 2 rover, from China. In the distance was what it seemed.

This month, the vehicle got a little closer to the object: it is just a rock that acquired that special shape due to a light effect.

The Chinese rover traveled for almost 30 days through the Von Karman crater, on the far side of the Moon, to advance almost 80 meters on the surface of the natural satellite. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) finally unveiled a closer perspective of the rock.

The famous cube of the Moon is finally shaped like a bunny, according to the Chinese CNSA

At that time, the CNSA called the cube “mysterious cabin” not because it had the exact signature of a country house, but rather to refer to the placeholder name.

Now, chinese media indicate that, far from being a “mysterious cabin”, the rock is shaped like a little rabbit. Curiously, the name Yutu means “Jade Rabbit” in Spanish.

A very poetic exit, without a doubt.

China’s Chang’e 4 mission on the Moon

The Yutu 2 lander, belonging to China, landed on the far side of our natural satellite on January 3, 2019. Since then it has rolled just over a kilometer (1,003.9 meters, specifically), for 38 lunar days (one lunar day is equivalent to one Earth month).

This 140-kilogram rover can only work during specific periods of the lunar day, when the Sun is not too low or too high on the horizon, in order to control the temperature of the systems, depending on the expert Daniel Marín.

It is part of the Chang’e 4 mission, which constitutes the fourth lunar mission of the Asian country in its history. While Chang’e 1 and 2 orbited the satellite, Chang’e 3 served to land on the closest side, carrying the Yutu 1 rover.

In addition, the Chang’e 5 T1 mission was launched around the Moon, while the Chang’e 5 mission is aimed at bringing lunar samples to Earth.

Currently the plan established by the CNSA is to travel north, to protect itself from the onslaught of the weather. However, you must overcome an unfavorable situation of three wells (shallow craters) in the east, west and north directions of the Yutu 2.