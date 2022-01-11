What is the curse of Vera Wang and why is it related to her dresses? – The Sun of Mexico

One of the most special and magical moments in the lives of lovers is their wedding day, that moment when they decide to take the next step and unite their lives, of course taking into account that all the details are important, and honestly? Who doesn’t want one wedding fairy tale ?, about those women who dream of wearing the perfect dress.

There are some legends about the importance of choosing your wedding dress correctly, many believe that the future of their marriage depends largely on the bride’s dress, however in El Sol de Hermosillo we share the famous legend of the curse of dresses , which is about one of the most requested designers by brides.

Although very little speaks of this ‘legend’ about the famous and spectacular Vera Wang dresses, we really do not know if this is true or just a coincidence, but we will tell you the story of the famous women who could confirm this supposed legend.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Among the most loved and admired couples in Hollywood are Jenn and Brad, who decided to get married in 2000 and before this the world went crazy for the incredible couple they formed, but apparently the famous ‘curse’ of wedding dresses Vera Wang He caught up with the famous couple who split in 2005 over the actor’s alleged infidelity with Angelina Jolie.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

The famous businesswoman, in her second marriage, decided to wear three different dresses on her wedding day, all made by Vera Wang, unfortunately, Kim and Kris Humphries’ relationship was a total disaster and they decided to divorce in 2013.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony



Undoubtedly, another of the spoiled Latin couples in the audience was that of singers J. Lo and Marc Anthony, since they seemed to be one of the most stable in the medium. They were married in 2004 in an intimate wedding, few details of the big day are known, but the singer wore a beautiful Vera Wang dress, unfortunately after 10 years of marriage and 2 children divorced.

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom

The youngest of the Kardashians married the basketball player after meeting him just a month before. The lavish socialite party was televised and we all got to appreciate her amazing white Vera Wang dress on her reality show. After infidelity and addiction issues, the couple divorced in 2016 after less than 3 years of marriage.

Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie

The famous child actress married the hockey player in 2016 in a spectacular and romantic wedding, Hilary Duff wore a sand-colored dress by this designer, after a 7-year courtship and only 4 years of marriage with a common son They decided to separate, but it was until 2016 when they signed the divorce.

Avril Lavigne and Deryck Whibley

The well-known singer married singer Deryck Whibley at age 21 in 2006, this caused a surprise to her fans, since she dressed in an elegant and stylish white wedding dress by Vera Wang, later the couple’s relationship did not work out. and decided to divorce in 2010, it is believed that their work schedules influenced their divorce.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck

Undoubtedly this was one of the most spoiled couples in Hollywood for many years, although there are very few details of their wedding, as this was very intimate, it is known that their union was in the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the beautiful actress chose For wearing a Vera Wang dress for her special day, after 10 years of marriage the couple divorced in 2015.

Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola

The diva married music mogul Tommy Mottola who is 21 years older than her, the couple’s wedding in 1993 was undoubtedly a lavish ceremony, as was the luxurious Vera Wang dress that had an 8-meter long train. Long, five years later the couple decided to divorce after a very stormy relationship, according to the music diva.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey

Undoubtedly, this couple were spoiled in the early 2000s, since both singers were in the best stage of their careers, unfortunately, what seemed to be a ‘perfect love story’ turned out to be a finite romance, since the The couple separated in 2006 after four years of marriage.

Jessica Simpson got married to Nick Lachey, today in 2002.

– YOUGETMOUTH.COM (@yougetmouth) October 26, 2018

Perhaps these stories could ‘prove’ the curse of Vera Wang wedding dresses, but perhaps this is a simple coincidence, couple relationships are the responsibility of two and we must choose our partner correctly, and we must never forget that love and respect is something that is worked on every day, although a wedding dress transforms and empowers us on that day, it does not define a successful relationship and marriage.