What happened to Val Kilmer and George Clooney’s Batman in DC Universe canon?

If Michael Keaton is remembered for something in his interpretation of the Bat Man, it is for having endowed Batman with a solemn and dark personality, which was in perfect harmony with the gothic aesthetic that Tim Burton printed in the two films he directed about the alter. Bruce Wayne’s ego and the others dc comics characters.

However, we can’t say the same for Val Kilmer and George Clooney’s portrayals of the Gotham City hero, who starred in Joel Schumacher’s controversial films. Now that Michael Keaton will return to the big screen wearing the Batman suit in The Flash, many fans have wondered: What will happen to Val Kilmer and George Clooney’s Batman in DCEU canon?

Outside of the DCEU canon?

Let’s remember that, initially, the two Batman films by Tim Burton and the two films of the same character directed by Joel Schumacher are part of the same narrative line, that is, the events of all occur in the same Universe. Of course, this is mere theory, because in practice, Due to the huge creative differences that exist between the Burton and Schumacher films, they are considered by fans to be separate works..

In this sense, insiders from The Wrap have informed the US media that Warner Bros. plans to ignore the films directed by Joel Schumacher, excluding them from the canon begun with Michael Keaton and Tim Burton. The final result? Batman forever Y Batman and robin They will no longer be part of the history of the Bruce Wayne that we saw born in this legendary saga.

Nowadays, DC Comics is publishing Batman ’89, a series that will consist of a total of six numbers and which is focused on the Universe created by Tim Burton. In it, readers can learn about everything that has happened to the Bat Man over the past decades, such as the origin of Robin and the conversion of Harvey Dent into Two-Face. Many of these events will be reflected in The Flash, a film in which Michael Keaton will return wearing the mantle of the Bat Man.

In the cinema, this type of practice that ignores specific works or that they reset Fictional universes in order to obtain narrative benefits are more common than one might imagine: it has already happened with movie sagas such as Alien or Halloween, and very soon we will also see it reflected in the works inspired by the characters of DC Comics produced by Warner Bros. Many may regret this situation, although we cannot truly judge until we know the final result; Besides, Schumacher’s films weren’t that good.

And you, did you expect to see Kilmer and Clooney in the DCEU?

